Kentucky by Heart: Remembering Kentucky ‘Everyday Heroes’ we’ve lost, including NKyians

By Steve Flairty

NKyTribune columnist

Sadly, another one of the special people included in my Kentucky’s Everyday Heroes book series, Dave Scalf, of Winchester, has passed, and I’ll share a bit about David’s amazing life.

I will also look back in time and mention, in memorial, remembrances of the lives of other deceased heroes profiled in the five-volume series, which originated in 2008. That number of deaths stands, as best as I can gather, at 31. In leaving us, they have in common one important element—an abiding legacy of living an inspirational life of courage and deep concern for humanity. Thousands of people in Kentucky and beyond are blessed in having known them.

Dave Scalf, along with the help of his wife, Amy, was the founding minister of Christ Church, in Winchester. Dave had a deep understanding of human nature and its needs, which authentically played out with his oft quoted statement, “We’re all just messes who need a messiah.” That deep belief was the underpinning of his personal gratefulness, fuel for his desire to reach out in love because of his personal faith.

Before coming to Winchester, Dave and Amy worked in a church ministry where they sought to reach out to vulnerable individuals living in the local projects. They were rebuffed in their efforts by the leadership there. The couple moved on to a church in Arizona, however, where their similar efforts were supported wholeheartedly, bringing great diversity and needs met success to the community.

They moved back to Central Kentucky in 2005, where they started the Winchester Church, now thriving. Amazingly, they would, over a decade, adopt seven children, with four of them having special needs. All that and working in their church ministry, too. Their son Aidan said this: “He taught me how to make people laugh, to keep my eye on the ball, and how to love people.”

Dave packed a sterling legacy of compassion into his 56 years. He’ll be missed and his example will challenge others to be better.

Let’s look further, in memoriam, at the lives of other everyday heroes of Kentucky I’ve had the blessing to profile:

• Beulah Campbell, of Campbellsville, a true pioneer in the publishing of children’s books. • Buford Williams, a Breathitt County native who overcame the challenges of polio to have a successful career as a teacher, coach, and sports official. • Tom White, of Cynthiana, a proud U.S. Marine veteran, saw the need to create a more fitting grave memorial for Kentuckian Franklin Sousley, one of the flag raisers in the iconic photo at Iwo Jima during WW II. White succeeded in raising $20,000 and the grave memorial was built. • Jackie Kaye, partnering with her husband, Norman, the Cold Spring native provided incredible hospitality to U.S. Navy personnel docked offshore in Florida while the couple lived there. She spent her final years in Boone County, sending “care packages” by mail to sailors. • Mike Wilson, along with wife, Wilma, made a career out of being involved in the production of Bardstown’s The Stephen Foster Story and supporting the Bardstown Community Theatre. They did so most of those years while being full-time public-school teachers. • Ally Bruener, who lived near Claryville, carved out a successful career as a comedienne in the Greater Cincinnati area while dealing with the challenges of muscular dystrophy and presenting from a wheelchair. • Mike Howard, maybe better known as “Mountain Santa,” led, for decades, in delivering thousands of Christmas gifts to the poor in Harlan County. • Ed Sypolt, of Burlington, transformed from a self-proclaimed “selfish” life to a compassionate caregiver with the Hospice of the Bluegrass, Northern Kentucky Office. • Ruth Perkins became the Greensburg community’s “guru of genealogy” while working at the Green County Library and was consulted internationally by those looking for help in learning about their ancestors. • Henry Baughman, a native of Lincoln County, is given credit for writing the first emergency technician training workbook in Kentucky, and while teaching at Western Kentucky University, helped break new ground with a six-hour EMT class in 1971. He was also a seniors’ championship-level tennis player. • Joe Beach used his high-level musical skills to build sustained, quality music programs in Shelby and Fayette counties. He also was a quiet, but effective advocate for African American minorities to be included in the music programs; he sometimes had to fight for places they could stay overnight while traveling for concerts. • Kendall Harvey, of Adair County, had highly skilled hands and made 157 adaptive three-wheeled bikes which he donated to individuals with disabilities. He had only a grade school education. • Bettie L. Johnson, raised poor in Louisville’s West End, was a bright student not allowed to enroll at the University of Louisville because she was a Black. She attended and graduated elsewhere and attained success in her professional life. Ironically, she became a big donor to U of L and eventually had a building on campus named for her. • Marie Braun, who died recently, was born with quadriplegic cerebral palsy. She was an overcomer, though, and became a respected, effective advocate for those with disabilities in Northern Kentucky and beyond. • James Lyon, Sr., of Greenup County, was born having extreme physical challenges. He had two arms that were stubs, a stub for a leg, and the other leg was malformed. Buoyed by the encouragement of his mother, he achieved high recognition as a judge in that eastern Kentucky area, as well as serving in the Kentucky General Assembly. • Harold Slade was the driving force in establishing one of the best local history collections in the state, the Cynthiana-Harrison County Museum. He also greatly contributed to genealogical study in the area. • Calvin Ray Johnson, born with muscular dystrophy, became a successful country music singer while performing from his wheelchair. He advocated for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and made appearances on the Jerry Lewis Telethon. • Billy Edwards experienced great difficulty in speaking to others orally, but having cerebral palsy didn’t stop him from speaking eloquently in the words he wrote for his long-time religious column at The Gleaner, Henderson’s local newspaper. • Lee Jones was a remarkable man who started a summer baseball program for Black youths in the Louisville inner city, reaching 500 in doing so. He used his vast experience working for Brown & Williamson to attain corporate gifts to bring the program to fruition. • Russell Vassallo lived in Casey County with his wife and a large, assorted variety of animals he rescued. He also wrote a series of books about his experiences, including The Heart of an Animal and Tears and Tales. Vassallo overcame a couple of near-death experiences and demonstrated much forbearance, inspiring many. Steve Flairty is a teacher, public speaker and an author of seven books: a biography of Kentucky Afield host Tim Farmer and six in the Kentucky’s Everyday Heroes series, including a kids’ version. Steve’s “Kentucky’s Everyday Heroes #5,” was released in 2019. Steve is a senior correspondent for Kentucky Monthly, a weekly NKyTribune columnist and a former member of the Kentucky Humanities Council Speakers Bureau. Contact him at sflairty2001@yahoo.com or visit his Facebook page, “Kentucky in Common: Word Sketches in Tribute.” (Steve’s photo by Connie McDonald)

