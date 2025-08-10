Friends of Music Hall presents Happy Holidays with the Mighty Wurlitzer; tickets available now

The sweet music of the season returns to Cincinnati Music Hall as Friends of Music Hall present Happy Holidays with the Mighty Wurlitzer on Friday, December 5, at 7 p.m. in the Music Hall Ballroom.

Tickets are available now and all are welcome to attend this joyful, family-friendly kickoff to the holidays.

This year’s concert will dazzle with the sights and sounds of the season—including a whimsical gingerbread and candy theme, and a visit from Santa himself, sure to delight guests of all ages. Back by popular demand, acclaimed theatre organist Tedde Gibson will perform festive favorites on the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ. Gibson is known for his dynamic playing and crowd-pleasing energy that brings the historic instrument to life.

﻿Joining the program are approximately 20 young voices from Viva Voices’ youth chorus, offering a heartwarming holiday performance, and dancers from Cincinnati Ballet’s Professional Training Division performing special excerpts from The Nutcracker—a beloved Cincinnati tradition in its own right.

The evening will be hosted by Kyle Inskeep, anchor for WLWT News 5, who returns to emcee this sweet celebration of music, dance, and community spirit.

“With so many wonderful ways to celebrate the season in Cincinnati, we’re proud to offer a concert that brings families together in one of our city’s most treasured landmarks,” said Peter Koenig, President of Friends of Music Hall. “We hope this event becomes part of your family’s holiday traditions for years to come.”