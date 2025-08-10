Timeline in place for new Paducah Laser Enrichment Facility, approved by US Nuclear Regulatory Commission

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today Frankfort reporter

Global Laser Enrichment (GLE) has announced the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has completed its acceptance review of GLE’s license application for the planned Paducah Laser Enrichment Facility (PLEF) and has established a timeline for when the plant will resume operations.

The NRC’s acceptance confirms that the application is sufficiently complete to proceed to formal review — marking a major step forward in GLE’s mission to deploy new U.S. based depleted uranium tails re-enrichment and low enriched uranium production capacity. GLE is hopeful for a timely review, in line with President Trump’s Executive Order, Ordering the Reform of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, dated May 23, 2025.

This also follows the announcement earlier this week that General Matter, an American uranium enrichment company, signed a lease with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for what was formerly known as the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant.

Timothy Knowles, GLE Licensing & Regulatory Affairs Manager,said, “We greatly appreciate the NRC’s timely acceptance review and look forward to continued engagement with NRC to achieve a streamlined and efficient licensing schedule.”

The PLEF is expected to play a pivotal role in rebuilding and strengthening the domestic supply chain for uranium, conversion, and enrichment services. By re-enriching the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Paducah inventory of depleted uranium tails, GLE aims to support cleanup activities from DOE legacy activities, reduce dependence on foreign fuel sources from state-owned entities, and lead efforts to re-establish Paducah’s historic role in the U.S. nuclear energy ecosystem. GLE remains on track to begin re-enriching the DOE’s Paducah inventory of depleted uranium tails no later than 2030.

News of the lease to re-open the Paducah facility caused Gov. Andy Beshear to point out, “This will be the largest economic investment ever for western Kentucky. This lease reflects Kentucky’s leadership in nuclear energy and our strong partnerships at the federal and local levels, as well as in the private sector. I am looking forward to being back in Paducah soon to celebrate the next key milestone for this exciting and historic project.”