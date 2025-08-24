Government briefs: News this week from Edgewood, Lakeside Park, Florence, Boone and Kenton counties

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

EDGEWOOD

Susan McDonald, from Live Well NKY, came to the Edgewood meeting Monday night to ask council again if they would consider passing legislation that outlaws smoking in the city. She said she understands that the city adheres to the Kenton County law that prohibits smoking in buildings, but she is concerned with the outdoor spaces, such as Presidents Park. She was also concerned that the county’s law only specifies tobacco products, and does not deal with vaping or marijuana products.

CAO Brian Dehner told her that marijuana products are not allowed in the city at all. He said after the last time she came to council the city looked into having signs made that specify no smoking and having them installed on park benches and by the sports fields. The city wanted them made so that they correspond to the branding of the city and would not be just plain signs. Mayor John Link held up pictures of signage in the city. Dehner explained that they wanted to try the signs first to see if they would solve the problem and legislation would not be necessary.

CAO Dehner said Kroger is asking for consideration so that they will be able to sell liquor when they open at 8 a.m. on Sundays. Council agreed to changing the law so that they can sell at 8 a.m. rather than 11 a.m. on Sundays, but they also want to keep the law the same for bars, and specified that the laws for package liquor and bars should be kept separate.

LAKESIDE PARK

Lakeside Park Mayor Paul Markgraf announced that Theresa Bruck became a Certified City Clerk after three years of work. He said this has immensely benefitted the city, and congratulated her. There was a round of applause for her.

He also gave condolences to council member Dennis Landwehr on the loss of his wife Betty.

A resolution passed unanimously which allows the mayor to enter into an agreement for a statewide mutual aid agreement.

Council listened to the first reading of an ordinance setting the tax rates for this year as $.24 per $100 of assessed value for ad valorem tax, $1.481 per $100 for personal tax, and $27.69 per $100 for motor vehicles or water craft.

Mayor Markgraf made a plea for all drivers in the city to be careful and vigilant because the kids on scooters and bikes don’t always watch out for cars.

FLORENCE

Director of Administration and City Administrator Josh Hunt gave a presentation explaining why the city needs to enter into an agreement between the city and the energy companies, Duke and Owen Electric. Most cities have an agreement like this so that legally the companies can use the right of ways within the city to lay wires and provide conduits that bring electricity to consumers. Florence had one in 1993 that ran for 20 years, but it is expired. Other cities tend to have a fee of five percent or less, but council made it clear that they did not want a fee, because they don’t want to see the fee passed on to customers. Hunt explained that the right of way in the city also houses the water lines, and he told council that sometimes water lines have to be relocated, and due to regulations, sometimes have to be run underneath the street, which costs extra money, and the fee that is usually charged could go a long way toward covering that cost. Legislation will be forthcoming at the next meeting.

Hunt also explained what he found out about the agreement between the Kenton County Fiscal Court and the city of Florence for the purpose of providing senior services. He said that the YMCA operates the Senior Center, and each year they submit requests for funds to Boone County, and NKADD, but for the first time the number of Kenton County residents attending the Senior Center reached 135, and Kenton County offered monetary support. Florence council voted to accept the support.

Council listened to a presentation from Theresa Cruz, president and CEO of FIESTA, a Latino food pantry based in Florence.

BOONE COUNTY

Boone County Commissioners passed a resolution which sets the tax rates for the year. County Administrator Matthew Webster gave a presentation on what the rates have been and what the administration recommended. The recommendation is $8.5 cents per $100 of valuation for real or ad valorem property, and $9.5 cents per $100 for personal property, and commissioners voted to accept the rate.

An ordinance that had its first reading is a credit for occupation license fees for new employees for A&E Aircraft Maintenance. The company recently announced a $40 million expansion with a possibility of 124 new employees.

Another ordinance which had a second reading is also a credit for occupational license fees for new employees of Automotive Service Products. Both are due to the state KBI program. This ordinance passed.

Becky Beach, Chief Financial Officer for the Sheriff’s department, gave a presentation on the 2024 tax settlements. She said they mailed out 55,000 bills totaling $237 million, and they have collected 98 percent of them. The other 900 bills have gone to the county attorney’s office.

Elaine Zeinner has been promoted to Communications Director.

KENTON COUNTY

Kenton County passed the second reading of an ordinance which permits storage of trailers in the Rural Commercial zone as conditional use. About six residents spoke against the issue before it passed.

The first reading of an ordinance setting the tax rates for the year was held. The tax rate for real property is $11.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, the rate for personal property is $16 cents per $100 of assessed value, and the rate for motor vehicles is $15.8 cents per $100 valuation.

A PILOT program, Payment in Lieu of Taxes, for Levi Strauss and Company was approved and a PILOT program for CCR-MN Investments for the Silverman Project was approved.

Ralph Dusing was presented with the Pioneer Award. A film was shown and he was able to say a few words.

An achievement award was given to Alex Yeager for being the winningest tennis player in Covington Catholic’s history.

Michael Kleier was sworn in as Captain in the Detention Center.

At least 6 residents came to protest the county’s support of an SRI zone in Southern Kenton County.