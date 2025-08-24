Jurassic Quest, Brick Fest Live returns to Northern Kentucky Convention Center October 17-19

Staff report

North America’s interactive dinosaur experience Jurassic Quest and Brick Fest Live, a family LEGO-inspired event, will return to Northern Kentucky Convention Center from October 17-19.

Together for the first time, the event will offer families a weekend of interactive, educational fun for one affordable ticket price.

This new Jurassic Quest with Brick Fest Live experience brings Jurassic Quest’s 165 million years of life-size, animatronic dinosaurs and Brick Fest Live’s LEGO-fun together for a family-friendly event filled with interactive fun and STEAM learning.

Jurassic Quest trqnsports families through over 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to roam among paleontologist-approved, true-to-life versions of the creatures that once ruled the Earth. Families can go on “The Quest,” a self-guided scavenger hunt-style activity where budding paleontologists can become Jr. Park Rangers, and learn all about the dinosaurs and time periods with the help of a fun and fact-filled video tour.

Jurassic Quest includes:

• Lifelike, scientifically accurate dinosaur herd

• Real fossils like T-Rex teeth and a triceratops horn

• Live dinosaur shows all day & meet baby dinos!

• The largest rideable dinosaurs in North America

• Interactive science and art activities

• Dino rides, bounce houses and inflatable attractions

• “Triceratots” soft play area for junior explorers

• Photo opportunities, face painting, and more

At Brick Fest Live, families can go all-in on imagination with over a million building bricks at stations and attractions designed to inspire creativity and play. Guests can meet LEGO Masters, get hands-on with different brick challenges, and build with unlimited access to millions of bricks in one place.

Brick Fest Live highlights include:

• Guinness World Record Challenge: Help create a massive floor mosaic

• Giant Brick Pit: Explore a play area filled with over 200,000 colorful bricks

• Life-Size Models: See awe-inspiring builds from around the world

• Brick Derby Races: Build, race and win on thrilling 35-foot tracks

• Glow Zone: Create in an exclusive glow-in-the-dark building area

• Hands-On Build Zones: Build your way at interactive stations and mosaic walls

• Photo opps, rare official LEGO merchandise, and more

“Dinosaurs and LEGOs are prime entry points to introduce children to so many aspects of science, from biology and geology to engineering,” said David Taube, CEO of Family Quest Entertainment, which operates Jurassic Quest and Brick Fest Live. “By bringing together Jurassic Quest and Brick Fest Live for the first time ever, we’re giving families a chance to dive into the world of dinosaurs, hands-on building, and creativity – all in one action-packed day.”

Tickets include all-day admission to both experiences, with exclusive discounts available for first responders and special needs families through GovX. The event will also provide a “lights down, sound down” experience on Saturday morning before doors open, designed specifically for families with children who have special needs.

For more information, ticket pricing and show hours, visit www.jurassicquest.com.