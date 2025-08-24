Tickets now available for new luxury Showcase of Homes at Triple Crown; tour five fine homes

Tickets are now available for Cincinnati Magazine’s new luxury home show debuting in Northern Kentucky this fall: Showcase of Homes at Triple Crown.

This new home show experience boasts the latest in custom home design highlighting the expansive, luxury living opportunities available across Northern Kentucky.

Held in the picturesque Affirmed community inside Triple Crown Country Club in Union, guests will tour five stately, custom-built homes residences with picturesque lake and golf course views, boasting the finest finishes, on-trend designs and top-of-the-line amenities.

Triple Crown is a community built around the championship tradition of horse racing with a top-rated golf course, lavish country club, exclusive dining, and 16 different neighborhoods.

This September and October, the Tri-State community is invited to explore and experience the posh lifestyle rich in tradition that Triple Crown epitomizes, only accessible via ticketed entry during select hours on the tour dates.

With homes valued between $1.5 million and $2.5 million+, this new home show experience is set to become the region’s premier high-end multi-home show. Participating builders include Cutter Custom Homes, Drees Homes, Our Farmer House, Fischer Homes and Gustin Construction, alongside Triple Crown Country Club Developer, Tony Berling.

“Triple Crown Country Club has taken everything that is beautiful and elegant about the sport of horse racing and applied it to develop the finest country club and residential community in Northern Kentucky. With our top-rated course, luxurious southern-style clubhouse and idyllic neighborhoods, our community was created in championship tradition,” Berling said. “It’s an honor and privilege to host the inaugural Showcase of Homes by Cincinnati Magazine as we invite the community to experience our exceptional way of life here at Triple Crown.”

The inaugural Cincinnati Magazine Showcase of Homes at Triple Crown, presented by Heritage Bank and Kelly Bros. Lumber + Design, debuts with an exclusive preview party September 25.

Sporting their best derby-chic outfits, preview party guests will be greeted with a welcome glass of bubbly at the grand entrance lined with luxury cars, courtesy of The BMW Store. They will enjoy hearty appetizers, gourmet desserts, an open bar and live music by The Layovers as they meet the builders and preview the homes before public tours begin. Party guests will also get to take photos with professional horse racing jockey, Steve Cauthen, who won the 1978 Triple Crown riding a horse named “Affirmed,” the Showcase of Homes neighborhood namesake.

Preview party tickets are all-inclusive for $75 per person and are limited.

Public tour dates are set for September 26-28, October 2-5 and October 9-12, hours varying per day. Home tour tickets are $15 per person. Children under 10 are complimentary.

Following the grand opening weekend, tours continue October 2 with a fall-themed weekend including a pumpkin patch, fall spiced sips and snacks, live music and plenty of family-friendly fall photo opportunities, including with mini-Highland cows courtesy of Boots N’ Mini Moo’s.

The final weekend of the show will be focused on celebrating the ladies in your life with themed nights, special surprises and more fun fall photo opportunities with the mini cows.

“We are ecstatic to debut this exceptional home tour experience in collaboration with some of the region’s best custom builders,” said Ivy Bayer, publisher of Cincinnati Magazine. “This is the Tri-State’s rare opportunity to immerse themselves in the kind of luxury living in Northern Kentucky that some only dream about. It’s thrilling for us as a magazine team to create a tangible experience for our readers that highlights the home design trends we so often feature.”

Visit cincinnatimagazine.com to learn more, view a sneak peek of the homes, and to buy tickets now.

Cincinnati Magazine