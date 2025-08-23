Green Umbrella now accepting applications for 2025-26 Climate Research Incubator Cohort

Green Umbrella is accepting applications for its second annual Climate Research Incubator (CRI).

The cohort links scholars and researchers with community members and government representatives across Greater Cincinnati, bridging the gap between research and practical steps that positively impact communities.

Participants receive training in community engagement, collaborative research design, and climate justice. Following the training, the program hosts workshops and an annual symposium. Thanks to the program sponsor, CRI project seed funding will be available to apply for at the end of the program.

“The Climate Research Incubator was designed to catalyze regional climate research that centers community need and expertise,” says Van Sullivan, Senior Director of Programs and Climate Strategy at Green Umbrella. “Since 2023, we’ve trained 20 researchers across 15 specialties and connected over 100 community leaders to shape local discovery and outcomes that address frontline needs.”

Applicants should be researchers, scientists, and/or graduate students specializing in expertise or research that directly addresses climate changes. Participants should be committed to achieving measurable impact and creating actionable, community-driven solutions to problems. Visit the link here to learn more and submit your application here. Applications are due on Friday, September 5, 2025.

The 2024 CRI cohort trained 12 local researchers across five institutions and 10 research specialties in climate and environmental science fields, engaging with six local governments and 26 community leaders.

Major seed ideas emerged and project teams have continued moving work forward on projects in food systems, greenspace, waste reduction, and community health. Two projects from this cohort successfully secured grant funding through the UC Coalition for Change and Ohio EPA.

Green Umbrella