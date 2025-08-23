SBA deadline to apply for disaster loans for private nonprofits in Kentucky set for September 22

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reminding eligible private nonprofit (PNP) organizations in Kentucky of the Sept. 22 deadline to apply for disaster loans to offset losses from physical damage caused by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding on April 2-May 16.

The disaster declaration covers the counties of Allen, Anderson, Ballard, Barren, Bracken, Breathitt, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Campbell, Carlisle, Carroll, Carter, Casey, Christian, Clark, Clay, Crittenden, Daviess, Edmonson, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Franklin, Fulton, Gallatin, Garrard, Graves, Grayson, Green, Greenup, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Hart, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Jackson, Jefferson, Jessamine, Johnson, Kenton, LaRue, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Lewis, Lincoln, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Madison, Magoffin, Marion, Marshall, Martin, McCracken, McLean, Meade, Mercer, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Owen, Owsley, Pendleton, Perry, Powell, Rockcastle, Robertson, Simpson, Spencer, Taylor, Todd, Trigg, Trimble, Union, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wolfe and Woodford.

Under the declaration, PNPs providing non-critical services of a governmental nature are eligible to apply for both business physical disaster loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) from the SBA. Examples of eligible non-critical PNP organizations include, but are not limited to, food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools, and colleges.

PNPs may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets. The interest rate is 3.625%, with terms up to 30 years. Interest does not accrue, and payments are not due until 12 months from the date of the first loan disbursement. The SBA sets loan amounts and terms, based on each applicant’s financial condition.

EIDLs are for working capital needs caused by the disaster and are available even if the business or PNP did not suffer any physical damage. They may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills not paid due to the disaster.

“SBA loans help eligible PNPs cover operating expenses after a disaster, which is crucial for their recovery,” said Chris Stallings, associate administrator of the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the SBA. “These loans not only help PNPs get back on their feet but also play a key role in sustaining local economies in the aftermath of a disaster.”

U.S. Small Business Administration