Traffic impacts expected beginning Monday as KYTC completes soil boring along I-71/75 in NKY

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of evening/overnight traffic impacts on Interstate 71/75 in Kenton County beginning Monday, Aug. 25. Crews will be performing soil boring work in the locations listed below.

Tentative Schedule of work:

• Monday, Aug. 25 – Thursday, Aug. 28: I-71/75 southbound Texas Turnaround ramp will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists can detour using the Pike Street (U.S. 25) exit ramp, turn left on to Pike Street, then left on to I-71/75 northbound on-ramp. The ramp will reopen daily by 4 p.m. • Monday, Aug. 25 – Tuesday, Aug. 26: I-71/75 northbound single right lane closure from south of Kyles Lane (KY 1072) (188.3 mile point) and north of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (KY 1120) (190.5 mile point). This lane closure will be in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The lane will reopen by 6 a.m. • Tuesday, Aug. 26 – Friday, Aug. 29: I-71/75 southbound on-ramp from W. Fourth Street (KY 8) will be blocked from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The ramp will reopen by 6 a.m. Motorists can detour using E. Fifth Street (KY 8) to Main Street (U.S. 25), to Pike Street, to I-71/75 southbound.

Additionally, a single right lane closure on the off-ramp from I-71/75 southbound to Pike Street will be in place during these working hours. Motorists will still be able to utilize this exit.

The majority of the work listed above will be performed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Those listed traffic impacts should be considered minor as the work is being performed during the evening/overnight hours when traffic is less congested.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and find alternate routes to avoid any potential delays. Appropriate signage will be in place to warn motorists of the upcoming work.

Weather permitting, this soil boring work is expected to be completed Saturday, Aug. 30 at 6 a.m.

Kentucky Department of Transporation