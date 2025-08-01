Green Umbrella to host 2025 Climate Action Showcase with local governments August 20

Green Umbrella will host a Climate Action Showcase Aug. 20 for the local governments participating in this year’s Climate Action Fellowship program.

The communities are:

• City of Newport

• City of Fairfield, Ohio

• Hamilton County, Ohio

• City of Milford, Ohio

• City of Oxford, Ohio

Government leaders from each community, together with their Climate Fellows, will discuss how they started or furthered their climate action planning process and projects.

The event will be held Wednesday, August 20, 3:30-5 p.m. at the UC Digital Futures building, Room 140, 3080 Exploration Avenue, Cincinnati.

Green Umbrella will share opportunities that any community can embrace to take next steps to prepare their community for environmental change and access funding to improve infrastructure, build community resilience, and save money.

There will also be time to connect with the Fellowship participants, government leaders, and partners to learn how your community can take next steps.

The event is free and open to the public. Learn more and register at greenumbrella.org.

Fewer than 10 local governments in the region have a sustainability plan. Green Umbrella’s Climate Action Fellowship program pairs undergraduate and graduate students, and individuals who want to pivot careers, with local governments to develop practical plans and solutions for a changing climate.

Local governments receive research support, added capacity, and assistance in sustainability planning. Fellows receive invaluable experience in the public sector, networking, and professional development support.

The 2025 Climate Action Fellows are supported by the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and The Nature Conservancy.

Green Umbrella