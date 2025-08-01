Pluto — planet or dwarf planet? — to be celebrated at Cincinnati Observatory with family-fun festival

Bring up the former planet Pluto in conversation and you’re guaranteed to be met with a strong opinion.

In one camp are those who believe its planetary status should have remained; in the other, those who believe the demotion was warranted.

Regardless of your stance, you can celebrate and learn about Pluto at the Cincinnati Observatory’s Pluto Night festival on Saturday, August 9, from 7-10 p.m.

This event, held at the historic grounds of America’s oldest public observatory, will enlighten all ages about the former ninth planet in the Solar System. Activities will include presentations on the New Horizons mission to Pluto, kids’ races to Pluto along the scale model planet walk, a “Pluto and Its Moons” mobile craft, and much more.



Guests can attend a lively debate between Executive Director Anna Hehman, advocating for Pluto’s planetary status, and Astronomer Dr. Wes Ryle, defending its classification as a dwarf planet.

Every attendee will have the opportunity to cast a vote on this enduringly controversial topic.

“Regardless of what we call it, Pluto is an amazing world that has captured the imagination of the public for almost a century,” says Dr. Ryle. “In 2015, the New Horizons spacecraft gave us our only up-close look at this frozen world and the results were stunning, both visually and scientifically!”

Weather permitting, the evening will also include stargazing through the Cincinnati Observatory’s historic telescopes, although Pluto itself is too distant for easy viewing.



The event will run from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, August 9. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children or observatory members.

Guests are encouraged to register in advance, but walk-ins are welcome. Registration is available here.