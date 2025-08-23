Highlands overcomes errors to win season opener against Frederick Douglass, 21-20, in double overtime

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

No one expects a high school football team to be a shining example of efficiency in their first game of the season. Overcoming inopportune errors is often the key to victory, and that’s what Highlands did to defeat Frederick Douglass, 21-20, in double overtime on Friday in Fort Thomas.

The Bluebirds committed three turnovers and went 0-for-4 on field goal attempts with two of them blocked. But the offense crossed the goal line on two overtime possessions from 10 yards out with Tayden Lorenzen scoring both touchdowns and the winning two-point conversion.

“My teammates in practice set me up for moments like that and the coaches put me in position where I can make those plays,” said Lorenzen.

On all of his scoring runs, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound junior lined up at quarterback and powered his way into the end zone much like his father, Jared Lorenzen, did while he was quarterback for Highlands and the University of Kentucky.

Jared passed away in 2019, but his son had him on his mind each time he stepped behind center during Friday’s game.

“Of course I did,” Tayden said. “I have a tattoo on my forearm just for him. It’s great to remember what he did and how many people he impacted.”

Tayden was one of several Highlands ball-carriers who rushed for a net total of 176 yards in Friday’s win. Senior quarterback Rio Litmer also had a good night, completing 13 of 17 pass for 126 yards.

That gave Highlands a total of 302 total yards compared to 119 yards for Frederick Douglass. But turnovers and missed field goal opportunities limited the Bluebirds to seven points in the first four quarters.

“I can’t lie to you and say it wasn’t frustrating,” Tayden said. “But our whole team has trust in each other that we’re going to pull it out no matter what. It may be ugly, but we’re going to pull out a win either way.”

The Bluebirds’ first three offensive possessions ended with a missed field goal, fumble and interception before they took a 7-0 lead late in the second quarter.

A few plays after a fourth-down encroachment penalty against Douglass kept the drive alive, Highlands wide receiver Cale Harris caught a 22-yard pass from Litmer in the end zone and Kia Anderson kicked the extra point.

Douglass tied the score in the third quarter after recovering a fumble at the Highlands 33-yard line. Two plays later, running back Carter Cross swept around the right end and scored on a 30-yard run with Ronrekus Barbour kicking the extra point for the Broncos.

Highlands moved the ball into field goal range on its next three possessions but one kick was wide and the other two were blocked.

That’s why the game went into overtime and Douglass had a chance to win it on the first series of alternating possessions with the ball at the 10-yard line.

After Lorenzen scored on a 2-yard quarterback keeper, Highlands was stopped short on a two-point conversion run. Douglass then scored on a 10-yard pass from Brady Ross to Terry Cason, but the extra-point kick that would’ve won the game was blocked.

“Our defense was amazing,” Tayden said. “It was a sight to see the way they played their hearts out.”

The Broncos got seven points on their next overtime series and then Lorenzen won it with his touchdown and conversion runs.

It was one of the marquee games on Friday’s season opening schedule. In a statewide coaches poll, Highlands was voted No. 5 in Class 4A and Douglass was voted No. 5 in Class 6A. Both teams made it to the state semifinals last year.

HIGHLANDS 0 7 0 0 6 8 — 21

FREDERICK DOUGLASS 0 0 7 0 6 7 — 20

HI — Cale Harris 22 pass from Rio Litmer (Kia Anderson kick)

FD — Carter Ross 30 run (Ronrekus Barbour kick)

HI — Tayden Lorenzen 2 run (run failed)

FD — Terry Cason 10 pass from Brady Ross (kick blocked)

FD — Dakari Talbert 2 run (Barbour kick)

HI — Lorenzen 4 run (Lorenzen run)

RECORDS: Highlands 1-0, Frederick Douglass 0-1.

Friday high school football scoreboard

Highlands 21, Frederick Douglass 20 2-OT

Ryle 26, Covington Catholic 20

Brossart 15, Walton-Verona 7

Anderson (Ohio) 52, Cooper 10

Boone County 32, Holmes 0

Campbell County 58, Scott 40

Gallatin County 28, Dayton 24

Holy Cross 47, St. Henry 0

Lloyd 47, Newport Central Catholic 14

Madison Central 43, Conner 0

Newport 47, Ludlow 7

Simon Kenton 20, Dixie Heights 10