St. Henry football team loses varsity debut without scoring in home game against Holy Cross

By Audrey Carrico

NKyTribune sports reporter

A charging crusader on horseback led St. Henry into a new era of football Friday night, but the team’s varsity debut ended in a 47-0 loss to Holy Cross.

“It was pretty exciting,” St. Henry coach Tim Odom said. “For many years, people have wanted this first game.”

The celebrations were short-lived as Holy Cross senior Thomas Maddox took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown, giving the Indians a quick 7-0 lead only 19 seconds into St. Henry’s debut.

Early miscues cost the Crusaders while Holy Cross quarterback Brian Ferguson rushed for one touchdown and added three more through the air in a convincing first start.

“He’s a special young man,” Holy Cross head coach Curt Spencer said. “This is my fourth year coaching Brian. When he has the ball, he’s electric. You just never know what’s going to happen.”

Though the score was quickly out of reach for the Crusaders, they did make some plays.

Senior tight end Caden Kunstek delivered the moment of the night, soaring over a Holy Cross defender to make a catch. Two plays later, however, a bad snap led to a Holy Cross recovery.

“There was a lot we did that excited the crowd,” Odom said. “But then we’d turn around a few plays later and give up a 60-yard pitch. We’re going to learn the game at our own pace. We’re just trying to be better fundamentally.”

Despite the loss, the Crusaders’ first varsity home game created an exciting atmosphere.

“I’ve performed in front of crowds of 5,000 or 6,000 people, but I’ve never felt that energy before,” said coach Odom’s niece, Dani, who was the crusader on horseback.

She and her horse, Luke, plan to lead the charge at every St. Henry home game. The Crusaders have a game at Boone County next week.

“We’re at this point of trying to build a football foundation of knowledge and technique,” Odom said.

Holy Cross, operating with a compact 26-man roster, will aim to continue its strong start against a Bracken County team ranked No. 9 among the state’s Class 2A teams in a statewide coaches poll.

“We’re facing one of the better Class 2A programs in the state next weekend,” Spencer said. “We played hard and fought with what we had. So overall, I’d say it wasn’t too bad of a day.”

ST. HENRY 0 0 0 0 — 0

HOLY CROSS 13 14 13 7 — 47

HC — Thomas Maddox kickoff return.

HC — Brian Ferguson 20-yard run

HC — Thornberry pass from Ferguson

HC — Max Hunt pass from Ferguson

HC — Thornberry pass from Ferguson

HC — Rieselman 74-yard run

HC — Charles Oglesby 16-yard run

RECORDS: Holy Cross 1-0, St. Henry 0-1