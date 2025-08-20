Housing professionals convene in NKY for 2025 Kentucky Affordable Housing Conference

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman and the disaster recovery professionals rebuilding Eastern Kentucky kicked the 2025 Kentucky Affordable Housing Conference today at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington.

This year’s conference, which draws 700 housing professionals from across the Commonwealth and neighboring states, focuses on “From Analysis to Action: Accelerating Kentucky’s Housing Supply.” Building on last year’s presentation of the Kentucky Housing Supply Gap Analysis, which showed that Kentucky needs more than 200,000 homes to house its current population, the audience will now discuss ways to stimulate housing production.

One of the thought leaders will be the Northern Kentucky coalition who created Home for All: Northern Kentucky Housing Strategies, a menu of options for communities who are facing housing shortages impacting their economic development. They will speak about the project at 12:30 p.m. August 20.

The Housing Task Force Co-Chairs, state Sen. Robby Mills and state Rep. Susan Witten, will headline the morning plenary on Thursday, August 21, with a discussion about the creation of the special committee and the focus of the reconvened group.

The 2025 Kentucky Affordable Housing Conference (KAHC25) is sponsored by Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing and PNC Bank and hosted by Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC).

Throughout the two-day event, attendees will engage in more than 40 sessions covering such pertinent topics as compliance issues, the state of hispanic housing, disability accessibility in multifamily projects, insurance concerns for homeowners and developers, rural outreach to homeless communities, legislative updates, ways to accelerate housing, success stories from across the commonwealth, and innovative projects from neighboring states.

KAHC25 also includes networking breaks, an exhibitor showcase, and the Housing Innovation Awards recognizing outstanding individuals who are making a real difference in providing accessible and affordable housing for Kentuckians. The Dorothy Williams Lifetime Achievement Award, Mae Street Kidd Public Service Award, and Lynn Luallen Innovation Award, among others, will be presented during the closing plenary at noon Thursday, August 21.

To view the full schedule, and learn more, visit the event website

Kentucky Housing Corporation