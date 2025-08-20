Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center starting expanded Elevate Job Training earlier

By Andy Furman

The Point/Arc

An earlier school start, a new job-training class, and a 20.75 percent growth in attendance highlight the opening of the school year at The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center.

The Elevate Job Training Classes will commence on Wednesday, August 20 – Career and Exploration classes start a day later – August 21st. A year-ago, those classes debuted on September 4 and 5.

“This year, as we have grown, we are extending our curriculum to include more impact and to allow for more time for instructors to have with their students,” said Brandon Releford, ZEC Executive Director, who enters his fourth year overseeing the entire education department for the 53-year-old non-profit organization. “Four years ago, we had 12 students in our Transition Program.”

Both the Elevate Job Training and Career Exploration classes will start at 1 p.m.

“And, we have added a fourth Elevate Job Training Class this year,” said Katie Lanham, Associate Director of Education. “It will focus on life skills under the direction of first-year instructor, Emily Harper.”

The Tony and Gerry Zembrodt Education Center, which opened March 11, 2020, was created to give people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) opportunities to reach their highest potential educationally, socially, and vocationally.

The ZEC offers unique educational opportunities that are non-existent in typical schools of learning.

“ZEC fosters self-confidence, creativity, job training and placement, social connections and a spirit of belonging,” said Lanham, an Ohio University graduate.

“We teach students communication and life skills to enhance their future. Our programs strive to connect p[people with and without differences to share common interest, create opportunities for participants to increase social skills in a safe, comfortable environment, and teach techniques to build self-confidence and assist them, in transitioning from high school to the work force.”



The Elevate Job Training Program:

Students in their third year of high school can participate in the Elevate Job Training course. Students receive innovative, interactive instruction to build the skills necessary to succeed in work and life. The program focuses on workplace and readiness training, self-advocacy and post-secondary opportunities.

Topics Covered:

• Following Directions

• Demonstrating enthusiasm

• Problem Solving

• Taking initiative

The Career Exploration Program:

The Career Exploration Program is a high school transition class that gives students the opportunity to explore varied work experiences in their community. Students practice job-specific tasks, helping them, identify their career likes and dislikes and discover their abilities and strengths. The program focuses on job exploration counseling and work-based learning experiences,.

Both classes run for two hours – 10-3 p.m. ZEC has six instructors for classes this year.