HR veteran Rachel Tobin joins Kenton County Public Library as new director of human resources

The Kenton County Public Library has announced the appointment of Rachel Tobin as its new director of human resources. Tobin brings 25 years of human resources leadership experience in both the public and private sectors, including manufacturing, public housing, construction and government consulting.

Before her career in HR, Tobin spent a decade in administrative and operations management within the commercial real estate development and cable television industries. Her diverse background includes HR leadership roles in organizations such as Ball Corporation, Kohler, Mohawk Industries, Greif, City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing and G & H International Services, Inc. She has worked for companies spanning small businesses to large-scale operations, including unionized and fully remote environments.

Throughout her career, Tobin has managed all aspects of the employee lifecycle – from recruitment and onboarding to employee development, engagement, retention and retirement. She specializes in building strong employee relations, aligning HR strategies with organizational goals and fostering collaborative and positive workplace cultures.

“I’m passionate about supporting employees, streamlining processes and helping teams grow and succeed,” Tobin said. “I look forward to getting to know each member of the KCPL team and working together to support the Library’s mission and people.”

Originally from Southern California, Tobin has called Central Virginia home for the past 10 years. She and her husband have been married for 34 years and have three grown children living in Ohio, Virginia and Tennessee.

The Library invites staff and community members to welcome Tobin to the team. Tobin replaced Lisa Denham, who retired after 20 years with the Kenton County Public Library.

Kenton County Public Library