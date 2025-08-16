Kentuckians encouraged to prioritize eye health during National Eye Exam Month in August

State officials are encouraging Kentuckians to prioritize their eye health by making an appointment with an ophthalmologist during National Eye Exam Month in August.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Kentucky has one of the 10 highest rates of visual acuity loss or blindness in the United States. An estimated 93 million adults in the United States have a high risk for serious vision loss, but only half visited an eye doctor in the past 12 months.

“Regular eye exams are an important part of taking care of your overall health, regardless of your age, so you can catch problems early and correct vision as soon as possible,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “It’s also important to remember that students ages 3-6 starting school for the first time are required to have an eye exam.”

In 2000, the Kentucky General Assembly enacted legislation that requires all children entering public preschool, kindergarten, Head Start or public school for the first time to have an eye examination by an optometrist or ophthalmologist no later than Jan. 1 of the school year.

Roughly 67% of children in Kentucky receive routine vision screening, lagging behind the 72.4% figure in top-performing states, according to Vision Center, an informational website about eye health and vision. Prioritizing regular eye exams throughout a child’s academic years can help them see correctly to succeed in school, sports and life.

“Regular vision exams can catch eye problems in the early stages and prevent vision loss or blindness,” said Cora McNabb, executive director of the Kentucky Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, which includes the Division of Blind Services. “It can prevent eye strain from incorrect prescriptions and detect eye diseases such as diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma in their early stages.”

For adults, an annual eye exam can help improve their work performance and overall health. Regular eye exams ensure that your prescription is correct to prevent eye strain and can detect eye conditions. In the digital age, many workers experience eye strain, headaches, dry eyes and worsening vision because of prolonged screen use. Optometrists also can detect early onset signs of diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol during an eye exam.

As Kentuckians age, vision problems and eye diseases can compound. For example, cataracts affect an estimated 10-12% of Kentucky seniors, remaining the leading cause of reversible blindness, particularly in rural areas. A higher-than-average smoking rate of 26% in Kentucky is associated with increased occurrence of glaucoma. Diabetic retinopathy prevalence is reported at 12.5% in Kentucky, exceeding the national average of 9.6%.

In addition, effective ​Jan. 1, 2025, vision screenings became a requirement for anyone getting a new or renewed Kentucky driver’s license. This new requirement, passed by the Kentucky General Assembly in 2021 and signed into law by Gov. Beshear, aims to enhance highway safety by ensuring all drivers maintain good vision throughout their years behind the wheel. Regular vision screenings help identify any impairments that could affect a​​​​​ driver’s ability to safely operate a vehicle, protecting both the driver and others on the road. For more information about this requirement, visit drive.ky.gov.

