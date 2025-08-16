Nominations are open for The Kentucky Gazette’s ‘Notable Women in Kentucky Politics and Government’

Nominations are open for The Kentucky Gazette’s 2025 edition of “Notable Women in Kentucky Politics and Government.”

This annual publication celebrates women who work in government, public policy, lobbying, media, political campaigns, NGOs, or other organizations working to make Kentucky a better place.

To nominate your Notable Woman, email her name, job title, employer, and a very brief bio to notablewomen@kentuckygazette.com.

There is no charge to the nominee to participate.

The deadline for nominations is Monday, Sept. 15.

The Kentucky Gazette’s “Notable Women in Kentucky Government and Politics” will be published in November.