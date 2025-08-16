Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police honor nine members of state Senate, including two NKyians

The Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police (KACP) has recognized nine members of the Kentucky Senate, including two from NKY, with the 2025 Outstanding Legislative Service Award for their leadership and commitment to public safety.

This year’s Senate honorees are:

• Senate Majority Floor Leader Max Wise, R-Campbellsville

• Senate Majority Caucus Chair Robby Mills, R-Henderson

• Sen. Shelley Funke Frommeyer, R-Alexandria

• Sen. Michael Nemes, R-Shepherdsville

• Sen. Steve Rawlings, R-Burlington

• Sen. Scott Madon, R-Pineville

• Sen. Matt Nunn, R-Georgetown

• Sen. Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon

• Sen. Matthew Deneen, R-Elizabethtown

The award is presented annually to legislators who demonstrate exceptional service in advancing policies that strengthen law enforcement and enhance public safety across Kentucky. KACP, working in partnership with the Kentucky League of Cities and police departments statewide, identified the 2025 Legislative Session as one of the most impactful in recent memory for the law enforcement community.

“This year’s recipients were instrumental in championing legislation that supports our officers, protects our communities, and addresses the needs of law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth,” said Chief Shawn Butler (Ret.), KACP executive director. “Their leadership reflects a strong, ongoing commitment to public safety.”

The honored senators played key roles in passing measures to modernize personnel policies, improve benefits for officers, enhance protections for sensitive information, and provide funding for essential equipment and training.

For more information about the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police and their legislative efforts, visit www.kypolicechiefs.org.