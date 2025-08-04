Kentucky AG Russell Coleman says law limiting student-teacher communication doesn’t violate rights

By Mark Maynard

Kentucky Today

The law was aimed at preventing inappropriate sexual communication between school staff and students and gained unanimous support in the 2025 General Assembly.

It requires school district employees and volunteers to use only school-designated, traceable communication systems when electronically communicating with students. The law was designed to prevent inappropriate private messaging and restore professional boundaries in an era of near-constant digital access.

State Sen. Lindsey Tichenor applauded the release of Coleman’s formal opinion.

“It’s a powerful validation of what SB 181 is all about: protecting Kentucky’s kids in the digital age by re-establishing clear, commonsense boundaries between students and adults in public schools,” she said in a statement. “This is a win for student safety, for parents, and for the countless educators and volunteers who want to do things the right way.”

The opinion confirms that SB 181 applies exclusively to public schools, provides flexibility through parental waivers, respects constitutional protections, and empowers local districts to determine how best to implement the required communication systems. The opinion also confirms that SB 181 does not infringe on free speech or religious liberty, nor does it limit non-electronic communication.

“Let’s be clear — this bill was never about punishing teachers or coaches. It’s about stopping bad actors and preventing inappropriate, untraceable communication with students,” Tichenor said. “The Attorney General’s office made it clear: this law stands on firm legal ground and gives local districts the tools they need to implement it fairly and effectively.”

Rep. Kim Holloway, R-Mayfield, asked for an opinion on Senate Bill 181.

The opinion from Coleman’s office said “the regulation did not appear to violate the First Amendment speech or religious liberty rights of any school district employee or volunteer. Rather, it recognizes the parent’s interest in making decisions regarding the care, custody and control of his or her child.”

Tichenor said the legislation passed with unanimous support in both chambers and was signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear.

“Now, with this opinion in hand, districts across the state can move forward with confidence,” she said. “Kentucky is leading by example, and this is a major step forward in protecting the students and families we serve.”