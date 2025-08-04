August 4, 2025
Tickets now available for Kenton County residents' Senior Citizens Fall Harvest

Kenton County residents age 55 and older are invited to celebrate the season at the annual Senior Citizens’ Fall Harvest.

This fun-filled event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person (plus tax) and include light refreshments, a boxed lunch, live entertainment and a chance to win great door prizes. It’s a perfect opportunity to enjoy the crisp fall air, connect with friends and make new memories.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased through Friday, Sept. 12 — or while supplies last. This event tends to sell out quickly, so early registration is encouraged.

You can purchase tickets online at bit.ly/kcprcatalog or in person at the Kenton County Public Works Office, located at 420 Independence Station Road in Independence.

For questions regarding tickets, call 859-392-1920.

Organizations interested in participating as vendors should contact the Kenton County Fiscal Court at (859) 392-1400 for more information.