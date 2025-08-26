Kentucky Department of Education launches new statewide campaign to support school attendance

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) has launched a new statewide campaign — You Belong. Attendance Matters — to raise awareness about the importance of regular school attendance.

KDE defines a student as chronically absent if they miss 10% or more of their time in school. This includes both excused and unexcused absences.

KDE launched a public messaging campaign, which includes a commercial and ads strategically placed on streaming services, websites, public transportation services, event venues and billboards across the Commonwealth. The ads feature messaging about how when a student misses school, they miss more than lessons, they miss connection with their school community and building their future.

“We want all students to feel that school is a welcoming and supportive place for them where they can learn and grow,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Education Robbie Fletcher. “Kentucky’s public school educators help students learn the skills they will need to find success in their life. That’s why KDE is All In for keeping Kentucky’s kids in the classroom and on their path to success.”

KDE also provides resources on the Attendance Matters chronic absenteeism webpage for families, community members and educators. Guidelines on when to keep your child home due to an illness, steps communities can take and other information to help promote attendance in schools are just a few of the many helpful resources available on the webpage.

Kentucky Department of Education