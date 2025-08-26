121st Kentucky State Fair closes, having record participation and family fun for all

The 121st Kentucky State Fair has officially closed its barn doors on a successful event, bringing together all 120 counties for 11 days of “All Things Kentucky, All In One Place.” This year’s event brought record participation in entries and unmatched prestige at the World’s Championship Horse Show.

“The Kentucky State Fair is an 11-day celebration of who we are as a state, and we saw the pride and passion of Kentuckians from Pikeville to Paducah come together to showcase our traditions, talents, and communities,” said David S. Beck, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues.

Exhibits & Agriculture Showcase

The fair featured more than 33,400 entries continuing a decade-long trend of strong participation.



• General Exhibits: 16,706 Entries; 676 Beer & Wine Entries

• Nearly 1,500 first-time General Entries exhibitors

• Livestock Competitions: 6,014 Entries; 831 Poultry, Pigeon & Rabbit Entries

• 4-H and FFA Youth: 9,185

122nd World’s Championship Horse Show Crowns Grand Champions

Held in conjunction with the fair, the World’s Championship Horse Show brought the world’s best Saddlebreds to Louisville. Attendees and participants from as far as South Africa and New England filled the stands of Freedom Hall. Nearly 200 more Saddlebreds were entered this year than last with 1,785. Hundreds of riders and drivers, including 135 first-time show participants, competed across 236 classes of competition that concluded August 23. This year’s Five-Gaited World’s Grand Champion was Midd’s Delaney of West Wind Stables, ridden by Susan Swope, and trained by Kim Cowart. Midd’s Delaney is a back-to-back World’s Grand Champion Five-Gaited Saddlebred.



Kentucky Traditions Continue

Near-Record-Breaking Ham Auction: The 61st Annual Kentucky Farm Bureau Country Ham Breakfast and Charity Auction raised $10 million, continuing its streak of record-setting philanthropy.



The Kentucky Exposition Foundation continued its commitment to youth and agriculture. The annual Championship Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America nearly doubled in size this year to include breeding animals and showcasing the talents of around 270 exhibitors. The Drive awarded over $137,000 to youth livestock exhibitors showing market and breeding animals.



Talent Classic showcased the incredible talents of dozens of Kentuckians. In 2025, there was a significant increase in participation over last year with 67 participants across three age groups: 7-12 years old, 13-21 years old, 22+ years old. Winners received a portion of the $5,675 prize money.



The Texas Roadhouse Concert Series entertained crowds with 10 nights of headlining acts, while new entertainment areas across the grounds provided even more to see and do.



Inclusive & Accessible Programs: The 4th annual Sensory Friendly Morning welcomed more than 1,200 guests. Partnered with Kissel Entertainment and community organizations, those with sensory processing differences enjoyed a calmer and quieter Thrill Ville but still packed with just as much fun.



In partnership with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the foundation, a record-breaking 69 participants took part in the 4th annual Sunshine Class.



Announcing Next Year’s Theme and Dates

Next year’s theme is hot off the press: “Where County Traditions Meet Our Country’s Celebration”. The fair will join the nation in celebrating America’s 250th birthday, while sharing the traditions that make up our Commonwealth.

Make plans for next year’s event from August 20-30, 2026, at the 122nd Kentucky State Fair.