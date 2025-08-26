SVdP NKY receives grant from Covington Diocese to support emergency rent and utility program

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky (SVdP NKY) has been awarded 2025 Diocesan Parish Annual Appeal (DPAA) grant award of $5,000 from the Diocese of Covington to support the organization’s Emergency Rent and Utility Assistance Program.

The grant funding will provide critical financial support to help struggling Northern Kentucky families remain safely housed with their utilities connected.

“We are so thankful to the Diocesan donors who gave so generously within their own parishes to make this gift possible,” said Karen Zengel, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky. “We are humbled by the support our community offers to us, enabling us to share Christ’s love with those who are struggling to make ends meet. Gifts like this are a testament to our belief that we are never alone on this journey of service, for Christ walks with us through the generosity of our neighbors.”

Last year, SVdP NKY assisted more than 10,000 people with emergency rent and utility assistance at a value of over $1,080,000.

Demand continues to rise this year due to increased living costs and a shortage of housing in Northern Kentucky, leaving many renters struggling to afford food, clothing, medical care and other basic necessities. The DPAA grant serves as a beacon of hope, allowing SVdP NKY to extend a lifeline to families in crisis and prevent homelessness in our community.

To learn more about St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky and its assistance programs, please visit www.svdpnky.org.

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky