Kentucky Fish and Wildlife will be at the state fair — special presentations, get licenses, shop and more

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources invites visitors to the Kentucky State Fair to explore the outdoors indoors from Aug. 14-24.

Fairgoers can find Kentucky Fish and Wildlife on Main Street Kentucky, located in the South Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. Guests can enjoy special programs, educational opportunities and interactive displays.

Department staff will be available daily to answer questions about fish, wildlife and boating in the commonwealth. Fair visitors can:

• Buy a fishing or hunting license

• Join Kentucky Wild

• Shop for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife gear

• See educational displays

• Spin the prize wheel for a chance to win Kentucky Fish and Wildlife merchandise.

Daily special programs include (all times Eastern):

Thursday, Aug. 14: Kentucky Afield TV Day

Meet show host Chad Miles and the production team from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn about the nation’s longest continuously running outdoor television show.

Friday, Aug. 15: Salato Day

Encounter native Kentucky wildlife from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet live wildlife such as owls and snakes, and learn about the Salato Wildlife Education Center in Frankfort.

Sunday, Aug. 17: Law Enforcement Day

Meet Kentucky Fish and Wildlife game wardens and discover how they protect natural resources and keep the public safe.

Monday, Aug. 18: Fisheries Day

Interact with Fisheries biologists and staff about electrofishing, fisheries management, the Fishing in Neighborhoods (FINs) program and more.

Tuesday, Aug. 19: Kentucky Wild Day

Learn about the conservation of non-game Kentucky wildlife. Chat with biologists about current efforts to help bats, pollinators and freshwater mussels, join Kentucky Wild and shop new merchandise, including T-shirts, caps and more.

Catch our Cookwild Live. demo on the Farm to Fair Stage at 3 p.m. to learn how to make venison breakfast camp sausage. The first 100 registrants to attend will receive a free Field to Fork Cutting Board! Register here.

Wednesday, Aug. 20: Kentucky Afield Magazine Day Meet the Kentucky Afield Magazine staff from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and hear what goes into producing Kentucky’s premier outdoors publication.

Thursday, Aug. 21: Hooked on the Outdoors Day (R3) From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., join conservation education staff for games, contests and conservation conversations. The Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation (R3) Branch will host interactive activities and share tips on hunting, fishing and preparing wild game and fish.

Friday, Aug. 22: Wildlife Day

Chat with private lands biologists from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and learn sustainable management methods to attract wildlife to private farms and properties.

Sunday, Aug. 24: Enjoy the Outdoors and Support Conservation All Year

It’s the last day of the fair, so be sure to stop by for hunting and fishing licenses, Kentucky Wild memberships and to purchase Kentucky Fish and Wildlife merchandise.

Catch our Cookwild Live! demo on the Farm to Fair Stage at 1 p.m. to learn how to make a delicious meal from invasive carp.

The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife experience is open daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., closing at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 24.

For details about programs and displays, visit fw.ky.gov and search “state fair.”

For admission, parking fees, gate hours and other information, visit kystatefair.org.