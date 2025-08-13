In advance of Labor Day holiday, KY to participate in nationwide ‘Drive Sober’ initiative Aug. 13-Sept. 1

As Labor Day approaches, Kentuckians are reminded to celebrate the end of summer safely by planning for a sober, designated driver if festivities include alcohol.

“Our top priority is keeping Kentuckians safe,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “If you are under the influence and choose to get behind the wheel, you put everyone on the road in danger, including yourself. Let’s work together to eliminate preventable crashes by committing to celebrate responsibly.”

Although impaired driving enforcement is a year-round effort, crashes tend to increase over holiday weekends. That’s why the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and law enforcement agencies across the country in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which runs from Aug. 13 through Sept. 1.

“It is never acceptable to drive impaired,” said Kentucky Transport Cabinet (KYTC) Secretary Jim Gray. “Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can impair your ability to operate a vehicle safely. You may feel ‘OK,’ but impairment slows your judgment, coordination and reaction time.”

According to the KOHS, last year in Kentucky, there were 4,260 total crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in 2,062 injuries and 185 deaths. Last year, 45 alcohol related crashes involving only a motorcycle were reported, resulting in 41 injuries and 6 deaths.

During the 2024 Labor Day holiday weekend, there were 76 crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in 44 injuries and one death.

The following tips are recommended to stay safe:

• Before the festivities begin, plan a way to get home safely at the end of the night; • If you’re impaired, use a ride-booking company or taxi, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation to get home safely; • If you see an impaired driver, safely pull over and contact law enforcement. You may dial the Kentucky State Police toll-free line directly at 1-800-222-5555 or call 911. Provide a vehicle description, license number, location and, if possible, direction of travel; • If you know people who are about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely; • Wear a seat belt. It is not only the law, but it is also the best defense against an impaired driver. Buckling up helps prevent injury and death if you are involved in a crash.

For more information on drunken driving visit kydrivesober.com

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet