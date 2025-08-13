Kentucky Historical Society announces America250 state grant awardees

The Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) and Kentucky Sestercentennial Commission proudly announce the awardees of KHS’s America250KY Grant Program. These grants — up to $10,000 — support museums, libraries, historical organizations and other nonprofits across Kentucky in commemorating 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“This commemoration is more than a celebration of the past — it’s an opportunity to connect Kentuckians to their shared history and inspire reflection on how our state has shaped, and been shaped by, the ideals of freedom, liberty and justice over the last 250 years,” said Scott Alvey, executive director of the Kentucky Historical Society. “These grant projects will help communities across the commonwealth tell their stories and ensure that Kentucky’s contributions are recognized during this national milestone.”

America250KY grants help strengthen public programming, boost heritage tourism and foster statewide engagement through projects such as exhibitions, research, educational initiatives, collections care and community events.

FY26 America250KY Grant Awardees:

• Allen County Historical Society, Allen County, $7,378.20

• Behringer-Crawford Museum, Kenton County, $9,950

• Black Yarn, Inc., Fayette County, $10,000

• Bluegrass Community and Technical College, Fayette County, $10,000

• Boone County Public Library, Boone County, $9,000

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana, Jefferson County, $10,000

• Business Cultivation Foundation, Carter County, $10,000

• Campbell County Public Library, Campbell County, $7,980.12

• Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning, Fayette County, $10,000

• Carter County Fiscal Court, Carter County, $10,000

• City of Frankfort, Franklin County, $10,000

• Crittenden County Clerk’s Office, Crittenden County, $6,790

• Eastern Kentucky University Library, Madison County, $9,824.72

• Harlan Tourism, Harlan County, $10,000

• Henry Clay Memorial Foundation, Fayette County, $10,000

• Hopkinsville History Foundation, Christian County, $10,000

• Kentucky Genealogical Society, Fayette County, $10,000

• Kentucky Organization of Professional Archaeologists, Butler County, $10,000

• Kentucky Museum and Heritage Alliance, Logan County, $10,000

• McConnell Center, Jefferson County, $10,000

• Morehead State University – Camden-Carroll Library, Rowan County, $10,000

• Mount Washington Historical Society, Bullitt County, $1,500

• National Society of the Colonial Dames of America – KY (Liberty Hall), Franklin County, $4,500

• Our Land of Promise Inc., Fayette County, $7,800

• Red Oaks Forest School, Garrard County, $5,500

• Scott County Public Library, Scott County, $3,000

• Shelby County Historical Society, Shelby County, $4,000

• Western Kentucky University, Warren County, $10,000

To learn more about the America250KY Grant Program, please visit history.ky.gov/america250ky.