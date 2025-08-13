Mike Tussey: Life’s bumpy road can be tough; good choices opens doors

For all of us fellow Octogenarians out there, we have been blessed in so many ways during our lives; yet we indeed learned a lot of lessons that over time – paid generous dividends.

In fact, there are 13 “Brutal Life Lessons” and its a good bet, no one ever mentioned them.

So, enjoy your coffee and let’s review them and see if they could have changed your life.

• THE EASY ROAD WILL DESTROY YOU

Early in life, sometimes we are given a choice, one road is the easy one, the other will require a commitment, sacrifice, planning, and vision. The choice is yours. Once you have made your decision and commitment, the game is underway. Give it your all, never cheat yourself.

• NO WORK IS BENEATH YOU

The top of the mountain is very high. Your plan is how to get there as you begin at the bottom. The early job choice at the time may not be up your ladder yet, so build your confidence with learning the basics of any profession. Along the way, learn all about ethics, job performance, attitude and build a reputation for being a strong team member.



• BE PATIENT AND PERSISTENT

There will be times in your life that your appetite for success and ” moving up” quickly will be on the back burner for awhile. You may miss a promotion that was given to someone else, if so, learn how to handle frustration and learn from your mistakes. Remember to keep that spark you have and continue to be persistent to the point within reason and you’ll know that you caught someone’s eye because of your ethics and attitude.

• THE MORE YOU GIVE – THE MORE YOU RECEIVE

The sacrifices you make during a career such as working overtime as many times as you are asked, making the most out of any challenge you may face will indeed catch the attention of the right people. It could come in the form of a new assignment that maybe the toughest test yet. Again, go get it! The more you put on the table, the dividends will indeed be earned.

• NO ONE OWES YOU ANYTHING

There will be a time in your life, you’ll believe that you have given all you can to attain success. Your assets are a fine education, always willing to sacrifice, and your winning attitude will always speak volumes for you. Then one day – it hits! Your thought was it was you that should have got the promotion or hired for the position, but someone else moved on.

Nevertheless, keep the same attitude, your personnel record is strong. Don’t lose your confidence! Be the best you can be and be ready for the next challenge and competition.

• YOU QUIT – YOU LOSE – YOU FAIL

This is one of the toughest on the scales. If your confidence is whacked out of the game, you never quit. Keep your confidence and your attitude will fall right in line. Quitting puts you back on the bench instead of being on 3rd base and about to score! Trust me, your “support group” (your family, friends and colleagues) will never want you to quit. Get some grit and keep trying.

• SUCCESS IS ABOUT REMEMBERING THE WRONG THINGS AND AVOID THEM

Along the way in life, you will see those who achieved their dreams, and others who struggle due to bad decisions and advice. Remember those negative elements and avoid the rocky road.

• DO NOT MAKE EMOTIONAL DECISIONS

Take the time, weigh the options and investigate the facts. Emotion is a good thing, but sometimes it creates a problem without due thought and common sense.

• YOU HAVE TO TAKE RISKS TO WIN

Given the preceding advice, be sure your decision is based on facts. If you believe its for you, go for it. Complacency has a dull edge.

• HOW YOU TREAT OTHERS SEEMINGLY ALWAYS COMES BACK TO YOU

How you treat those around you always seems to pay dividends if you were positive while supporting others. Being narcissistic and pompous always breeds negative feelings.

• LISTENING IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN SPEAKING

Sometimes, this is very hard to do, especially when you have a thought to convey. To be a good communicator, you have to be a good listener.

• TAKE THE TIME TO LEARN WHO YOU ARE

Certainly, looking in the mirror can be misleading. Think about it, what makes you tick! Does your personality command respect, energy, insights and pride. It should. Once you learn “who” you are, use that smile because its contagious.

• DISCIPLINE WEIGHS OUNCES, REGRET WEIGHS A TON

There’s an old saying that says it all – “LOOK BEFORE YOU LEAP”. Negative or bad decisions can have severe consequences without giving due contemplation and investigation. The regret later in life can haunt.

If you think about it, how many of the 13 touched your life?



Certainly, we all learn from our mistakes, and that’s a good thing.



When opportunity knocks, open the door. You never know what’s on the other side.

So, on this Wednesday, “Hump Day” – SMILE, it keeps people wondering what you’ve been up to.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.