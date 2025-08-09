Krista Mary Wilmink struck, killed by vehicle while walking her dog on Pike Street in Covington

The Covington Police Traffic Unit and Evidence Collection Unit are investigating a collision that killed a pedestrian Wednesday evening.

At approximately 7:21 p.m., officers were called to the 1300 block of West Pike Street for a report of a woman struck by a vehicle during daylight hours. Responding officers located an adult female victim, who was transported to UC Medical Center with multiple life-threatening injuries, where she subsequently died.

The victim was identified as Krista Mary Wilmink, 63, of Covington. She was walking her dog when she was struck. She is survived by her husband, Jeff, and their four children.

Wilmink was the daughter of the late Charles and Jane Summe of Fort Mitchell, one of their 10 children. “Charlie” Summe served two terms in in the Kentucky State House of Representatives and 32 years as a Kenton County Commissioner before his death in 2022.

According to a press release from Covington Police, the driver of the striking car remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation. At this time, impairment does not appear to be a factor, though the investigation is ongoing. The circumstances surrounding the crash — including speed and whether the pedestrian was in a crosswalk — remain under review.

West Pike Street was closed for a time while investigators processed the scene but has since opened to normal traffic.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact Covington Police at 859-292-2254 or Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the driver, and the investigation remains ongoing.