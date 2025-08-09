Covington offering free interactive seminars available to city’s residents and business owners

The City of Covington is offering engaging, interactive seminars led by expert staff from the City’s Fire, Police, Public Works, and Economic Development Departments. The free sessions focus on public safety, quality of life, and sustainability topics relevant to all Covington residents and business owners.

All seminars are scheduled upon request and typically last about one hour. Sessions are held at City Offices, with off-site presentations available.

Fire Safety & Fire Extinguisher Use

Learn essential fire safety practices and master proper fire extinguisher techniques, including the critical “PASS” method, with hands-on training using fire extinguisher props.

Topics: Fire Prevention, Detector Placement, PASS Method, Hands-On Training

Capacity: Maximum 20 participants

Presenter: Covington Fire Department

Contact: Joseph Vance, Assistant Fire Chief. Phone: 859 292-2344 Email: jvance@covingtonky.gov

Personal Safety & Scam Awareness

A Comprehensive adult program covering personal safety, emergency preparedness, identity protection, and scam prevention. Learn to recognize threats and protect assets.

Topics: Personal Safety, Scam Prevention, Emergency Preparedness, Identity Protection

Target: Adult-focused curriculum

Presenter: Covington Police Department

Contact: Sgt. Rachel White. Phone: 859 292- 2283 Email: rwhite@covingtonky.gov

Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety

Essential safety education for youth covering walking and cycling safety, traffic awareness, proper safety equipment, and rules of the road for accident prevention.

Topics: Traffic Safety, Safety Equipment, Rules of the Road

Target: Youth-focused curriculum

Presenter: Covington Police Department

Contact: Sgt. Rachel White. Phone: 859 292- 2283 Email: rwhite@covingtonky.gov

Litter, Recycling, and Sustainability

Learn about proper waste management practices through the “4 R’s” (Rethink, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) and develop environmental stewardship for the community and the planet.

Topics: Waste Management, Environmental Impact, Community Stewardship

Target: All age groups

Presenter: Solid Waste & Recycling staff

Contact: Sheila Fields. Phone: 859 292-2121 Email: sfields@covingtonky.gov

Stormwater Runoff & Environment

Understanding proper stormwater management for environmental health and safety. Learn about preventing basement backups, contamination issues, and the development impact on water quality.

Topics: Water Quality, Flood Prevention, Environmental Health

Target: All age groups

Presenter: Stormwater Division staff

Contact: Jackie Stephens. Phone: 859 292-2292 Email: Jstephens@covingtonky.gov

Urban Forestry – Trees

Explore the vital role of urban trees in promoting community health and environmental quality. Learn proper tree selection, essential maintenance practices, and benefits, including heat reduction and air quality improvement.

Topics: Tree Selection, Maintenance, Environmental Benefits, Heat Reduction

Target: All age groups

Presenter: Urban Forestry staff

Contact: Patrick Moore. Phone: 859 292-2300 Email: pmoore@covingtonky.gov

Zoning & Historic Preservation

Navigate zoning and historic preservation requirements. Learn property location on zoning maps, permit application processes, Neighborhood Development Code, and Historic Design Guidelines.

Topics: Zoning Maps, Permits, Development Code, Design Guidelines

Target: Property owners and developers

Presenter: Regulatory Services staff

Contact: Kaitlin Bryan. Phone: 859 292-2171 Email: kaitlin.bryan@covingtonky.gov

