Covington offering free interactive seminars available to city’s residents and business owners

The City of Covington is offering engaging, interactive seminars led by expert staff from the City’s Fire, Police, Public Works, and Economic Development Departments. The free sessions focus on public safety, quality of life, and sustainability topics relevant to all Covington residents and business owners.
All seminars are scheduled upon request and typically last about one hour. Sessions are held at City Offices, with off-site presentations available.
Fire Safety & Fire Extinguisher Use
Learn essential fire safety practices and master proper fire extinguisher techniques, including the critical “PASS” method, with hands-on training using fire extinguisher props.
Topics: Fire Prevention, Detector Placement, PASS Method, Hands-On Training
Capacity: Maximum 20 participants
Presenter: Covington Fire Department
Contact: Joseph Vance, Assistant Fire Chief. Phone: 859 292-2344 Email: jvance@covingtonky.gov
Personal Safety & Scam Awareness
A Comprehensive adult program covering personal safety, emergency preparedness, identity protection, and scam prevention. Learn to recognize threats and protect assets.
Topics: Personal Safety, Scam Prevention, Emergency Preparedness, Identity Protection
Target: Adult-focused curriculum
Presenter: Covington Police Department
Contact: Sgt. Rachel White. Phone: 859 292- 2283 Email: rwhite@covingtonky.gov
Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety
Essential safety education for youth covering walking and cycling safety, traffic awareness, proper safety equipment, and rules of the road for accident prevention.
Topics: Traffic Safety, Safety Equipment, Rules of the Road
Target: Youth-focused curriculum
Presenter: Covington Police Department
Contact: Sgt. Rachel White. Phone: 859 292- 2283 Email: rwhite@covingtonky.gov
Litter, Recycling, and Sustainability
Learn about proper waste management practices through the “4 R’s” (Rethink, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) and develop environmental stewardship for the community and the planet.
Topics: Waste Management, Environmental Impact, Community Stewardship
Target: All age groups
Presenter: Solid Waste & Recycling staff
Contact: Sheila Fields. Phone: 859 292-2121 Email: sfields@covingtonky.gov
Stormwater Runoff & Environment
Understanding proper stormwater management for environmental health and safety. Learn about preventing basement backups, contamination issues, and the development impact on water quality.
Topics: Water Quality, Flood Prevention, Environmental Health
Target: All age groups
Presenter: Stormwater Division staff
Contact: Jackie Stephens. Phone: 859 292-2292 Email: Jstephens@covingtonky.gov
Urban Forestry – Trees
Explore the vital role of urban trees in promoting community health and environmental quality. Learn proper tree selection, essential maintenance practices, and benefits, including heat reduction and air quality improvement.
Topics: Tree Selection, Maintenance, Environmental Benefits, Heat Reduction
Target: All age groups
Presenter: Urban Forestry staff
Contact: Patrick Moore. Phone: 859 292-2300 Email: pmoore@covingtonky.gov
Zoning & Historic Preservation
Navigate zoning and historic preservation requirements. Learn property location on zoning maps, permit application processes, Neighborhood Development Code, and Historic Design Guidelines.
Topics: Zoning Maps, Permits, Development Code, Design Guidelines
Target: Property owners and developers
Presenter: Regulatory Services staff
Contact: Kaitlin Bryan. Phone: 859 292-2171 Email: kaitlin.bryan@covingtonky.gov
