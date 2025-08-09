The Carnegie to wrap summer theatre series with production of Grease August 15-24

This August, Grease is the word at The Carnegie as the beloved rock ‘n’ roll musical wraps up the summer theatre season.

Grease takes audiences back in time to the halls of 1950s Rydell High. After a sizzling summer fling, Danny and Sandy find themselves navigating love, friendship, and the trials and tribulations of high school. The new production is bursting with grit, glam and youthful exuberance, where viewers can rediscover the magic of the timeless classic that’s been winning hearts for generations.

The production will feature songs from the hit 1978 motion picture including “Sandy,” the Academy Award nominated song “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Grease” and “You’re the One That I Want” both of which were number one hits on the Billboard Top 100 list. These songs will be heard in addition to the songs made famous by the original stage production including “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightnin’” and “We Go Together.”

Paige Davis, a Broadway veteran best known as the host of TLC’s Trading Spaces, will appear as English teacher Miss Lynch. The cast also features students and recent alumni from the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music, Otterbein University, Point Park University, Elon University, Xavier University, and Ohio Northern University.

The production is directed and choreographed by Eric Byrd who helmed The Carnegie’s hit productions of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Rent, and Guys and Dolls. Matthew Umphreys is the music director. Umphreys is a founder and director of The Carnegie resident company Queen City Cabaret and also music directed last season’s Tick, Tick… Boom!

Performances will run August 15–24 at The Carnegie, located at 1028 Scott Blvd in Covington. The show will run two hours, including an intermission. Tickets are $18-$25 and may be purchased online at thecarnegie.com, by calling 859-957-1940, or in person from The Carnegie box office.

