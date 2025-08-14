Leadership Kentucky accepting applications for Sept. 24 New Executives to Kentucky program

Leadership Kentucky is now accepting nominations for the New Executives to Kentucky program scheduled for Wednesday, September 24.

New Executives to Kentucky highlights signature Kentucky experiences and thought-provoking discussions about exciting opportunities in our Commonwealth. The one-day complimentary program is designed for senior-level executives, and their spouses, who have transferred into the state during the last two years.

Participants connect with Kentucky’s top minds in government, business, and industry. The day includes tours of Kentucky’s signature bourbon and horse industries, plus discussions on Kentucky’s economic outlook and public policy.

In collaboration with the Cabinet for Economic Development, New Executives is a one-day immersive, exclusive, and unforgettable introduction to the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The program is designed to introduce senior-level executives to Kentucky’s history, economy, and other leaders who have roles in shaping its future.

New Executives is an invitation-only event and is free of charge thanks to the generous support of these partners.

If you or someone you know is interested in participating in New Executives to Kentucky, the nomination form is available online at www.leadershipky.org.

Leadership Kentucky