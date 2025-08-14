Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman named chair-elect of National Lieutenant Governors Association

Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was elected chair-elect of the 2025–2026 Executive Committee of the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) during its annual meeting.

While attending the annual meeting with a bipartisan group of lieutenant governors from across the country, Lt. Gov. Coleman participated in an exchange of policy ideas, best practices and camaraderie aimed at strengthening state and territorial governance.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve as chair-elect and contribute Kentucky’s perspective to the important conversations ahead,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman. “It’s a privilege to join fellow lieutenant governors in a spirit of bipartisan collaboration to tackle the challenges our states face.”

The NLGA was formed in 1962 as the nonpartisan, professional and educational association for the elected officials who are first in line of succession to the governors of the 50 states and five U.S. territories.

Per the bylaws of the NLGA, Lt. Gov. Coleman will serve as chair-elect until the next annual meeting, at which time she will become chair.

For more information on the NLGA, visit www.nlga.us.

Office of Lt. Governor