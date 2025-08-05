LifeSciKY accepting applications for sponsored Lab Bench offering resources for early-stage companies

LifeSciKY is now accepting applications for a sponsored lab bench, offering critical support for early-stage companies ready to translate research into real-world solutions.

This new opportunity is made possible through funds raised from a single barrel bourbon release collaboration with New Riff Distilling, and a matching donation from Blue North, Northern Kentucky’s innovation hub that connects entrepreneurs to critical resources and reduces barriers to opportunity. Blue North’s donation was made possible by the Northern Kentucky Entrepreneur Fund, which has supported more than 40 entrepreneurs with over $500k in support since its launch in 2023.

In addition to a fully funded lab bench at LifeSciKY’s Covington facility, the selected entrepreneur will receive a coworking membership to SparkHaus, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

“We are thankful to New Riff Distilling, Blue North, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, and all those who purchased bottles during our fundraiser,” said Dr. Christin Godale, executive director, LifeSciKY. “This is a testament to the power of collaboration, community and support that makes Northern Kentucky an ideal environment for the next generation of innovators. This lab bench sponsorship is an incredible opportunity for early-stage entrepreneurs looking to take the next step on their journey and we encourage interested applicants to apply early.”

Inspired by Kentucky’s legacy of innovation in the bourbon industry, the New Riff Distilling partnership was also a celebration of the upcoming opening of LifeSciKY’s 15,000-square-foot state-of-the-art lab in the OneNKY Center, scheduled to open later this year. LifeSciKY aims to position Kentucky as a nationally recognized hub for life sciences innovation by providing entrepreneurs with a place to innovate, grow, and succeed and by working with regional partners to elevate the life sciences ecosystem.

“In addition to access to state-of-the-art lab equipment, having a membership at SparkHaus will connect LifeSciKY lab residents to a powerful, supportive community,” said Dave Knox, executive director, Blue North. “SparkHaus was built for entrepreneurs searching for connection, flexibility and inspiration. We can’t wait to see what comes out of this space.”

Applications for the sponsored lab bench are open now and will close on Aug. 31. The recipient will be selected by a panel of representatives from New Riff Distilling and Blue North and will be announced in mid-September ahead of LifeSciKY’s lab opening.

Early-stage founders working on life sciences and biotech innovations are encouraged to apply at LifeSciKY.com.

LifeSciKY