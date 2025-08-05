Tri-State Trails to present plans for proposed Saratoga Street Bikeway Aug. 6 in Newport

Imagine riding your bicycle from the Purple People Bridge into the heart of Newport without ever mixing with traffic. In partnership with the City of Newport, Tri-State Trails is proposing a project to make that vision a reality: the Saratoga Street Bikeway.

A project open house is planned for Wednesday, August 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Newport Branch of the Campbell County Public Library, located at 901 E 6th St. in Newport, to present three initial design alternatives to the public. The project team will present a brief overview of the project at 6:30 p.m..

Spanning 0.7 miles from Third Street to Eleventh Street, the Saratoga Street Bikeway would serve as an arterial route for cycling in Newport—connecting residents, businesses, and visitors to key destinations like the Ohio Riverfront, the Riverfront Commons trail, the CROWN trail network in Cincinnati, and beyond. A primary goal of the project is to create a safe, connected cycling route for people of all ages and abilities. By separating cyclists from vehicular traffic and improving walkability, the project will support a more vibrant Saratoga Street for all roadway users.

Three design alternatives are currently being explored: a shared-use path, a two-way protected bike lane, and one-way protected bike lanes on both sides of the street. Each option offers unique benefits, and all three can be viewed on the project website. As part of the proposed improvements, a bicycle-specific traffic signal is being considered at the intersection of Third Street and Saratoga Street, which could be the first of its kind in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Saratoga Street was identified as a top priority in the 2024 Covington + Newport Bicycle Transportation Plan. The project team has analyzed existing conditions and design constraints along the corridor and is developing cost estimates for the proposed improvements. Public feedback will help guide the selection of a preferred design.

“With an average of nearly 1,900 uses a day in 2023, the Purple People Bridge is the most frequently used trail facility in the Tri-State,” said Wade Johnston, Executive Director of Tri-State Trails. “This project aims to capitalize on that momentum by extending a safe bicycling connection into Newport that complements the bridge as an iconic regional connection.”

The open house will include project boards, maps, and a survey for residents to share their thoughts with the project team. Whether you bike daily or are just curious about the future of Saratoga Street, all are welcome to attend and join the conversation.

For more information and to access the online survey, visit tristatetrails.org.

Tri-State Trails