ORVILLE project launches open-access book series with ‘X-Ray City’ chronicling rise of Kelley-Koett Co.

The Ohio River Valley Innovation Library and Learning Engagement Project (ORVILLE) has announced the release of its first title in a new series of free open-access online books.

The release underscores ORVILLE’s mission to encourage, support, and publish innovative research — making vital scholarship freely available to educators, students, researchers, and the general public.

The inaugural publication, X-Ray City: Kelley Koett/Keleket and Covington, Kentucky (1903–1956) by John Boh, is now available as a free PDF download at the ORVILLE collections portal under “X-Ray History.” A bound version is also available for those who wish to own a print-on-demand copy — a link is provided on the free download site.

Boh’s book traces the rise of the Kelley-Koett Company — later Keleket — a small Covington startup that became one of the nation’s four major x-ray manufacturers. Through detailed archival research and interviews with early radiography pioneers, X-Ray City chronicles the company’s role in advancing medical imaging technology, providing service to the nation’s top hospitals and delivering crucial support in wartime — from the Mayo Clinic to frontline battlefields. The Kelley-Koett Company’s innovations, such as the “Grosse Flamme” generator and pioneering scanographs, transformed diagnostics and therapy in the early twentieth century.

The narrative is one of ingenuity and perseverance, set amid the challenges of the Great Depression, world wars, and fierce international competition. In the story of Kelley-Koett, readers witness the broader arc of American innovation and resilience.

The book marks ORVILLE’s first step into open-access publishing, reflecting ORVILLE’s core commitment to digitize, preserve, and share the region’s innovation history for the benefit of present and future generations

For more information about the ORVILLE Project and future publications, visit orvillelearning.org.

Ohio River Valley Innovation Library and Learning Engagement Project