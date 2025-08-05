UK College of Medicine-NKY Campus celebrates white coat ceremony for Class of 2029

The University of Kentucky College of Medicine-Northern Kentucky Campus welcomed its Class of 2029 with a White Coat Ceremony last week in the Student Union Ballroom at Northern Kentucky University.

The event was one of three White Coat Ceremonies hosted by the UK College of Medicine across its Kentucky campuses. The ceremonies, taking place July 31 through Aug. 1, marked a meaningful milestone for incoming medical students.

The White Coat Ceremony is a time-honored tradition in medical education, symbolizing a student’s formal entrance into the profession and the responsibilities that come with it. At UK, it also reflects the college’s mission to train physicians who are equipped to serve the unique health care needs of communities across the Commonwealth and beyond.

Surrounded by family, friends and faculty, 35 students at the UK College of Medicine-Northern Kentucky Campus were cloaked in their white coats — their official entrance into the profession and a symbolic start to their journey to becoming physicians.

Holly Danneman, M.D., associate dean of the Northern Kentucky Campus, welcomed attendees and introduced several campus partners, including Ann Beers, M.D., chief medical officer for St. Elizabeth physicians, and Diana McGill, Ph.D., provost and executive vice president of academic and student affairs at Northern Kentucky University. Their presence highlighted the strength of the college’s regional partnerships and the shared vision to train exceptional doctors close to home.

“This ceremony marks the start of an important journey for our students and for the communities they will serve,” said Danneman. “Through the UK College of Medicine’s strong partnerships with St. Elizabeth and NKU, we’re proud to train exceptionally well-prepared physicians equipped with the knowledge, skill, and compassion to meet today’s health care challenges.”

The Class of 2029 marks the seventh class of medical students to receive their white coats in Northern Kentucky since the opening of the campus in 2019. The campus was established to expand access to medical education opportunities and address the physician shortage throughout Kentucky. Thousands of patients will ultimately benefit from access to doctors as these future physicians go on to serve communities across the region.

Dean Charles “Chipper” Griffith III, M.D., delivered the keynote address during the event, underscoring the significance of donning a white coat and the values it represents.

“These ceremonies are among the most meaningful moments of the academic year,” said Griffith. “They remind us why we’re here: to train doctors who will care for others with skill and heart. We are proud to welcome this new class across all our campuses.”

The event concluded with students reciting the Pledge of Professionalism — a solemn vow to uphold ethical standards, maintain lifelong learning, advocate for patients regardless of ability to pay, and serve with compassion and respect.

As the Class of 2029 embarks on this transformative journey, the White Coat Ceremony serves as both a celebration and a charge: to pursue medicine with excellence, to serve with compassion and to uphold the trust placed in them by their future patients.

University of Kentucky College of Medicine