Looking for a fun (scary) job? The USS Nightmare may have just what you want

Here’s your chance to join the cast of the USS Nightmare, Greater Cincinnati’s premier haunted experience.

Are you spooky, theatrical, or just love Halloween?

The USS Nightmare is looking for energetic and enthusiastic individuals to join our seasonal

haunt crew as actors and makeup artists for Fall 2025. The positions offer an exciting opportunity for those interested in the haunting world of horror entertainment.

Complete an application and be prepared to interview and complete paperwork, if hired. Hiring paperwork includes an I-9 form which requires identification such as a valid passport or a government issued photo ID combined with a social security card or birth certificate.

ROLES AVAILABLE:

• Scare Actors – Actors at the USS Nightmare will have the chance to embody terrifying characters, interact with guests in frighteningly immersive ways, and help create

memorable scares. Whether you have a knack for dramatic performances or a passion for

improvisation, they are looking for individuals who can convincingly portray the ghoulish

residents of the haunted ship. Experience in acting is a plus, but enthusiasm and a love for

the horror genre can go a long way in securing a role.

• Makeup Artists – For makeup artists, the USS Nightmare requires the creation of detailed makeup designs to transform actors into horrifying creatures. From grotesque wounds to monstrous transformations, makeup artists will play a crucial role in crafting the visual horror effects that helps define the experience. This is a fangtastic opportunity for both seasoned professionals and aspiring artists to work in a dynamic and creatively demanding environment that can enhance your portfolio.

DATES & COMMITMENT:

• Job Fair: Thursday, August 7 from 6–9 p.m. and Saturday, August 16 from 12– 4 p.m. at BB Riverboats River’s Edge, 101 Riverboat Row, Newport, KY 41071

• Haunt Season: Fridays & Saturdays starting September 12, Thursday through Sundays starting in October through November 1. Captain’s Extreme Shows on Friday, November 7

and Saturday, November 8.

• Shifts: Evenings/weekends starting around 5:30 p.m. until close (11 p.m. Thursday and

Sunday, 1 a.m. or later on Friday and Saturday)

THE OFFER:

• Paid positions (minimum wage)

• Haunt training

• Character development and coaching

• End-of-season cast party

• Resume-building experience in entertainment & performance

NO EXPERIENCE? NO PROBLEM.

Training you to be scary! Just bring:

• A strong work ethic

• A great attitude

• High energy and love for all things Halloween

REQUIREMENTS:

• Minimum Age: 16+

• Must be able to work in dark, loud environments

• Some roles may involve crawling, mask-wearing, or moderate physical activity.

For additional details regarding USS Nightmare employment, email jobs@ussnightmare.com.