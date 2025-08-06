Stop in at Point Perk Coffee Shop for a KISS — and maybe to adopt a dog

By Andy Furman

The Point/Arc

They are not for free. And they are certainly not sloppy.

But The Point Perk Coffee Shop (43 W. Pike Street) – one of three social enterprises owned and operated by the 53-year-old non-profit organization – will sell you a KISS, Friday, August 8th.

For one-day only.

“We’re celebrating The Dog Days of Summer,” said Rachelle Ungerman, General Manager of The Point-Perk. “We started on the first of the month with dog merch, homemade treats for the canines, and we have even voted for the Pup of The Perk.”

Highlighting the festivities this Friday is a dog adoption in conjunction with SAAP – Stray Animal Adoption Program. “That’ll start around 5 p.m.,” Ungerman said.

Stray Animal Adaption Program (SAAP) is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that exists to rescue, protect and provide care for at-risk pets.

“Our individuals who work at The Point Perk have great interactions with the dogs that enter with their owners on a daily basis,” Ungerman said. “This entire event has been a great tool for enrichment for those individuals who work with us here.”

The workers at The Point Perk are individuals with I/DD – with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“These individuals are highly motivated by these pets,” added Ungerman. “That’s why we decided to do this event.”

And Ungerman was quick to add that even dogs are motivated by The Point Perk.

“We see the dogs brushing up against our windows and actually tugging on their owners to bring them in for their morning coffee,” she said.

“Anyone who enters the shop with a dog,” she says, “Will have their photo taken and posted on our wall, all month long. And prizes will be awarded for the top three dogs voted by our workers.”

And what about the KISS?

“The KISS is a one-time drink available only Friday,” Ungerman said. “It is white chocolate mocha with a KISS of strawberry.”

And who better to taste the very first one – Jon Jon from KISS 107 (FM 107.1). The price – must be $1.07 silly.

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability. The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially, and vocationally. More than this, The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill these gaps – even when government funding sources are not available.

The Point Perk – located at 43 W. Pike Street, Covington – opened in 2015 as a way for the community to come in for a “feel good” cup of coffee and see the mission in action.