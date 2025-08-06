Republic Bancorp ranked named winner of Raymond James Community Bankers Cup

Recently recognized as one of the nation’s top performing community banks, Republic Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company, has been named a winner of the 2024 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup. The annual award honors the top 10 percent of community banks across the country.

“Republic is steadfast in our commitment to the financial security of our clients as part of our commitment to enable them to thrive. We pride ourselves on our stability, innovation, and passion to excel which is well illustrated by our strong financial performance,” Republic Bancorp, Inc. Executive Chair Steve Trager said. “Since opening our doors more than 40 years ago, we have worked hard to earn the full faith and confidence of our clients by offering exemplary service and reliable access to our bankers.”

“We’re honored to receive the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for 2024 financial performance,” Republic President and CEO Logan Pichel added. “Our mission is to enable our associates, customers, communities and shareholders to thrive.”

The Raymond James Community Bankers Cup honors the top 10 percent of community banks across the country with assets between $500 million and $10 billion based on various profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet metrics.

While exceptional performance in 2024 was a critical aspect of Raymond James’ formula, the Community Bankers Cup also recognizes banks that are building long-term shareholder value. The pool of banks considered includes all exchange-traded domestic banks, excluding mutual holding companies and potential acquisition targets.

This announcement comes on the heels of reporting that showed second quarter 2025 net income and Diluted Earnings per Class A Common Share (“Diluted EPS”) of $31.5 million and $1.61 per share, representing increases of 25 percent and 24 percent respectively, over the $25.2 million and $1.30 per share reported for the second quarter of 2024.

Republic has been recognized by numerous local and national organizations for its impact as a leading financial institution, committed community partner, and preferred employer. Recent financial and banking accolades include S&P Global Market Intelligence Top 50 Community Bank (2025, 2024), Newsweek Best Regional Bank (2025, 2024), Newsweek Best Online Lender (2024).

Republic Bank & Trust Company