L’Oreal Walton among 49 businesses recognized with Governor’s Safety and Health Awards

L’Oreal Walton was among 49 Kentucky employers were recognized for excellence in workplace safety and health at the annual Governor’s Safety and Health Conference and Exposition in Owensboro.

Collectively, the award winners logged more than 60.4 million consecutive hours worked without experiencing a workplace injury accident or illness resulting in lost time. A complete list of companies earning awards at this year’s conference, along with the number of consecutive hours worked without a lost-time injury accident or illness between June 1, 2024, and June 1, 2025, can be found at elc.ky.gov.

L’Oreal Walton was honored for 1,448,252 hours worked without lost time due to injury or illness.

“As Team Kentucky continues to create more opportunities for our people, we must ensure that we are making workplace safety a top priority,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Protecting our workers is living out our faith and values and no matter where you work, every Kentuckian has the right to be safe while earning a living.”

More than 300 people from across the commonwealth gathered this week at the annual conference to attend workshops, training events and learn more about the latest trends in the occupational safety and health industry.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman kicked off the conference luncheon on Thursday by touting Team Kentucky’s economic and workforce achievements, which are helping Kentuckians realize a better future. She also urged employers to partner with the KYSAFE program to alleviate workplace hazards and protect Kentucky workers.

“This annual event is a terrific opportunity for us all to come together to celebrate workplace safety and health excellence, attend workshops, network, and learn about the latest trends in the industry,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “But no matter how hard we work, no matter how many jobs we create, the record growth, the budget surpluses and how we go the extra mile to ensure every Kentuckian who wants a good-paying job can have one, it can be diminished if we aren’t putting equal emphasis on the importance of keeping our workers safe.”

For more than four decades, the Education and Labor Cabinet has partnered with the Kentucky Safety and Health Network Inc. to host an annual conference and exposition dedicated to occupational safety and health awareness.

Employers attending this year’s conference participated in workshops on confined space rescue and emergency response planning, suicide prevention and much more, while technical training offerings included courses on a wide range of safety and health topics.

The Governor’s Safety and Health Awards Program is administered by KYSAFE to recognize Kentucky employers who demonstrate outstanding workplace safety and health performance.

KYSAFE offers free educational opportunities, training, technical assistance and confidential services for Kentucky employers to promote worker safety in the commonwealth. Visit kysafe.ky.gov to learn more about how employers saved more than $26 million in potential fines in 2024 through this voluntary program.

Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet