Campbell County Senior Citizen’s Picnic — It’s Island Times; get tickets now

The Campbell County Senior Citizens’ picnic returns to Pendery Park in Melbourne on Wednesday September 24 — and it’s turning up the tropical vibes for this year’s Island Time theme.

Open to Campbell County seniors, the event will features live music, bingo, chair volleyball, corn hole, door prizes, and a tasty boxed chicken lunch.

Wear island-inspired outfits — tropical shirts, leis, and beach colors are encouraged.

Pre-sale tickets are $10 and available through September 23, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at:

• Campbell County Senior Center, 3504 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights, or

• Campbell County Administration Building, 1098 Monmouth Street, Newport (Office 301).

Tickets at the gate will be $15 on the day of the event.

Questions? Call the Campbell County Senior Center at 895-572-4300.