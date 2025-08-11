Road report: KYTC work in progress this week on Boone, Kenton and Campbell roads

The following work is planned on Boone, Kenton and Campbell roads by KYTC District Six. Inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances may occur so this work is subject to change without notice.

Motorists should watch for roadside maintenance on interstates/highways and be prepared for detours and delays.

KENTON AND CAMPBELL COUNTIES

A preventive maintenance project is in progress on multiple routes in Kenton and Campbell counties.

The project includes crack sealing, electrical work and application of a thin asphalt overlay known as a thinlay. Thinlays are used as a pavement preservation treatment to restore surface conditions and extend the service life of roads that are still structurally sound.

Crack sealing operations and some electrical work items are complete. Pavement work is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Locations:

Madison Pike (KY 17), Kenton County — From Moffett Road (KY 2042) at mile point 7.97 to just north of KY 14 at mile point 4.94. Paving work will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 12. A single lane closure will be in place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with flaggers on-site to direct traffic. Weather permitting, this work is expected to be completed by Friday, Aug. 15.

Dixie Highway (U.S. 25), Kenton County — From Hallam Avenue at mile point 6.26 to Carran Drive at mile point 7.88. Paving work will begin on Sunday, Aug. 17. A single lane closure will be in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. One lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. Weather permitting, this work is expected to be completed by Thursday, Aug. 21.

Alexandria Pike (U.S. 27), Campbell County — From Bluegrass Avenue at mile point 20.49 to Moock Road (KY 1632) at mile point 19.84. Paving work will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 19. A single lane closure will be in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. One lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. Weather permitting, this work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Prior to paving operations on Dixie Highway, crews will remove the existing Qwick Kurb lane separators from the southbound left turn lanes into Crestview Hills Town Center. The existing Qwick Kurb will be reinstalled following completion of the thinlay.

• Burlington Pike (KY 18) – 8.2 mile point – A temporary full road closure on a portion of Burlington Pike (KY 18) will begin on Friday, Aug. 8. Crews will be installing a cross culvert to improve roadway drainage

This work will take place on Burlington Pike west of Green Acres Lane (8.2 mile point). Crews will close the road on Friday, Aug. 8 around 8 a.m. This closure will remain in place through Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route. Homeowners living on Green Acres Lane will have access by using Burlington Pike west from downtown Burlington.

Weather permitting, this project is expected to be completed by Wednesday, Aug. 13.

• Pleasant Valley Road (KY 237) & Founders Way Intersection — A new traffic signal has been installed at this intersection. On Friday, Aug. 8, crews put the signal on ‘flashing yellow’ to get motorists accustomed to the new traffic light. On Monday, Aug. 11 around noon, crews will put the traffic signal and pedestrian crosswalk signals online.

Stevens Branch Road (KY 1996) – 0.2 mile point – just east of Persimmon Grove Pike (KY 1121) is closed due to a slide at the 0.2 mile point. Crews are currently working on clearing this area. Cribbing was installed on Friday, Aug. 8. Crews will be paving the road on Monday, Aug. 11 and Tuesday, Aug. 12, with the road expected to reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

• Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) — 5.72, 6.46 and 6.75 mile points — A KYTC Kenton County maintenance project will take place on Monday, Aug. 11. Crews will be filling sinkholes in various locations. This work is expected to take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Motorists should expect a single lane closure near each work zone location. Crews will work a single location at a time and progress to the next location upon completion. Work Locations

◦ Dixie Highway northbound at Garvey Avenue (5.72 mile point)

◦ Dixie Highway northbound at Clover Avenue (6.46 mile point)

◦ Dixie Highway northbound near Kenton Lands Road (KY 2373) (6.75 mile point)

Signage will be in place to warn motorists of the upcoming lane closure and work zone. Please, drive carefully to keep our crews safe. Consider using an alternate route to avoid potential delays. Weather permitting, this maintenance project is expected to be completed Monday, Aug. 11 at 4 p.m.

• I-275 Westbound – 77.62 – 79.96 mile points –A maintenance project on I-275 westbound is now complete.



• John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge – 24 – 24.3 mile point – A routine bridge inspection on the Roebling Suspension Bridge is now complete.



• Pike Street ramp to I-71/75 Northbound – Sanitary sewer repairs on the Pike Street ramp to I-71/75 northbound in Covington are now complete.

