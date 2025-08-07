Mike Tussey: Summertime means vacations, pool, cookouts and thrills (and roller coasters)

If you should take the time to find out what a “thrill” really is – you would find this explanation: “The term “thrill refers to a strong feeling of excitement or pleasure. It can be a sudden wave of emotion often producing a tingling sensation through the body.”

We humans for some unknown reasoning seem to find ways to feel the aforementioned thrill in various ways. It could be from jumping out of a plane and sky dive, or diving into water from a very high distance or even driving a race car at over 200mph.

If we can, we will even create something off the charts to obtain the feeling.

Here in early August, the summer of 2025 is moving right along which includes vacations, small trips, and even a weekend idea. Indeed, it could include one of America’s most favorite thrill and that would be a rascal we call a ROLLER COASTER!

For those of us who know what a Roller Coaster is – but keep our distance from getting in line for the “thrill” – here’s how and why it’s successful in what it was built for:

Obviously, you will find a roller coaster as an amusement park ride that operates on an elevated railroad track addressing tight turns, steep slopes, and even tunnels. It is designed to produce a thrill. In fact, there are an estimated 6,000 extant roller coasters in operation today.

Some 106 years ago, in 1917, the first roller coaster was developed and put in use, opening in Coney Island, New York. It was called “Cyclone.” The Great Depression of the 30’s hit and the rapid growth of the coasters declined greatly.

In 1959, Disneyland introduced a coaster with a tubular steel track that featured loops, corkscrews, and inversion. By 1972 Kings Island’s famous “THE RACER” sparked great coaster enthusiasm which remains to this day.

The speed and angles of travel does call for concern for the rider’s safety. The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions ( IAAPA ) reports that the coasters are statistically very safe compared to other activities. In fact the reports reflect that a rider has one chance in 15.5 million of being injured on a ride.

A variety of safety mechanisms protect riders while on the coasters, which of course is standard and includes seat restraints to ensure riders do stay comfortably in their seats.

So, with vacations and weekend trips upon us here is the summer of ’25, Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati folks are familiar with KINGS ISLAND which is just at 30 miles+ north.

Kings Island located in Mason, Ohio opened April 29, 1972 is usually open annually from April thru December. It features 15 roller coasters for the faint of heart, and a ton of attractions for the entire family. Their famous coasters range from – THE BANCHEE, THE BEAST, RACER, ORION and THE PYTHON.

Of course, over on the north side of the Ohio River for many years stood the famous Coney Island. However, on December 14, 2023 Coney sold out to a redevelopment group of entertainment. Coney’s historic coasters such as THE TWISTER, THE WILDCAT AND SHOOTING STARS will never be forgotten.

Here in Kentucky, there is KENTUCKY KINGDOM located in Louisville on the grounds of the Kentucky State Fair. It opened in 1987 and is located just across the Louisville International Airport at the intersection of I-65 and I-264. Kentucky Kingdom features a collection of roller coasters and other thrill rides.

For those of you who wouldn’t mind a 3-hour trip east by the Ohio River to Huntington, West Virginia you will find historic Camden Park in the west end of town. The Park opened in 1903 as “Trolley Park” and rides being introduced in 1907. It has been home to 5 coasters over the years, three of which are still operating today.

The most famous is the BIG DIPPER which was built in 1955 and has a wooden structure and a 50-foot dip, its junior is called the LITTLE DIPPER with a 35-foot dip.

The complex is located on the shores of the Ohio River and from time to time high water become a problem like in 1937.

For me, Camden Park was located about 20 minutes from my hometown of Ashland, Kentucky and I spent lots of time there with picnics and riding the BIG DIPPER for sure.

I guess I am like everyone else in our society, I love thrills and the coasters for sure. A few years ago while at Disney World in Florida, our son Mike and two granddaughters, Cori and Lindsay along with Megan Lynch, challenged the huge coaster at Splash Mountain.



The photos show that we did indeed get our thrills and got very wet too.

With summer in full swing, put some fun into your life, find a Roller Coaster. Trust me, you’ll be glad you did.

Featured photo: Mike and his family at Splash Mountain (Photo provided)

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.