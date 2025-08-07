Northern Kentucky Harvest to celebrate its 25th year giving away 1250 school backpacks this Saturday

Northern Kentucky’s largest and longest-running school readiness event will mark its 25th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 9 with its annual school backpack giveaway.

Backpacks Bonanza will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 9 in the parking lot at St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s Covington campus at 1500 James Simpson Jr Way, Covington.

In celebration of its 25th year, Northern Kentucky Harvest, sponsor of the event, will give away at least 1,250 backpacks filled with grade-appropriate school supplies to children from low-income families.

That works out to 50 backpacks for each year the event has taken place. This year’s distribution boosts the total number of backpacks given away over the years to more than 19,000.

The event is open to students in pre-school through 12th grade in public, private and home schools across Northern Kentucky. Backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Paul Gottbrath, president of Northern Kentucky Harvest, said the intent of Backpacks Bonanza is to provide back-to-school help to families already struggling to provide food, shelter and other basics. But the event also revs up students’ anticipation for the restart of classes.

“You give a kid a new backpack, and it’s amazing how that increases their excitement about the new school year,” Gottbrath said.

Families seeking backpacks at this year’s event need to provide a photo I.D. for the parent or guardian, proof of residence in Northern Kentucky, and medical cards or Social Security cards for their kids. Papa John’s will provide pizza for the event.

Financial support for Backpacks comes from, among others, the Butler Foundation, the R.C. Durr Foundation, the Covington Rotary Foundation, the Scripps Howard Fund, the Western & Southern Financial Fund, the SofaGives Charitable Fund, the Father David Hiller Fund of the Kolping Society of Cincinnati, and St. Pius X Church in Edgewood.

St. Timothy Church in Union and St. Joseph Church in Cold Spring, TJ Johnson State Farm Insurance, and CIRSC Site Operation have provided in-kind support.

Northern Kentucky Harvest