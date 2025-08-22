Northern Kentucky Port Authority receives International Economic Development Council Excellence Award

The Northern Kentucky Port Authority received a 2025 Excellence in Economic Development Bronze Award from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). The award was bestowed for the organization’s work in the Special Purpose Website category that impacted 200,000-500,000 residents. The Northern Kentucky Port Authority will be honored at the IEDC 2025 Annual Conference in Detroit, Michigan, September 14-17.

“The Northern Kentucky Port Authority is leading the field of excellence in economic development with its NKYPort.org website. This award shines a spotlight on the NKY Port’s commitment to its community and showcases the significant impact of economic development,” said Nathan Ohle, IEDC president and CEO. “IEDC is honored to present this award to the Northern Kentucky Port Authority to celebrate both their leadership and innovation in the field.”

Each year, IEDC honors economic development organizations, government entities, initiatives, and programs that consistently demonstrate excellence in the field. The honorees lead transformational projects that revitalize communities and advance the practice of economic development.

The NKY Port is managed by BE NKY Growth Partnership and funded through the Build + Elevate NKY investor campaign. The OneNKY Center and SparkHaus, opening in September, are two of the NKY Port’s major projects. The OneNKY Center houses 10 Northern Kentucky growth organizations, including a lab run by LifeSciKY, and SparkHaus is the region’s new home for innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Our two-time award-winning website highlights the success the Northern Kentucky Port Authority has seen over the past three years,” said NKY Port Executive Director Christine Russell. “From construction of the OneNKY Center and SparkHaus to supporting repairs for the Purple People Bridge, NKYPort.org showcases our impact on the region while keeping the community informed about exciting projects in the works.”

Be NKY Growth Partnership