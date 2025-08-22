State releases county unemployment data for July 2025; Boone, Campbell among lowest jobless rates

Unemployment rates fell in 73 counties, rose in 35 counties and stayed the same in 12 counties between July 2024 and July 2025, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 4.5%. It was followed by Fayette, Oldham and Scott counties, 4.7% each; and Boone, Campbell, Cumberland, Harrison, Kenton and Shelby counties, 4.8% each.

Martin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.8%. It was followed by Wolfe County, 9.8%; Lewis County, 9.7%; Magoffin County, 9.6%; Elliott County, 8.9%; Pike County, 8.8%; Carter and Jackson counties, 8.6% each; Harlan County, 8.4%; and Knott County, 8.3%.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 5.6% for July 2025, and 4.6% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted July 2025 unemployment rate was released on Aug. 14, 2025, and can be viewed at www.kentucky.gov. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.9% from June 2025 to July 2025.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at www.bls.gov.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at kystats.ky.gov.

Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet