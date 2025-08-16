Northern Kentucky’s local authors bring life to the page, preserve our shared history

By Jennifer Jahn

NKyTribune contributor

Northern Kentucky is known for its local eateries, farmers’ markets, and its local parks. But have we ever thought about our local writers? We should think locally when it comes to what we read because they have the ability to bring your state, county, city, and even your street to life on the page.

Here are three local authors you’ll want to meet:

Krista Harrington, Hebron

Krista is a Cincinnati native, has lived in Louisville, and is now a resident of Hebron. She has been inspired to write since she was a little girl and is now represented by Jen Babakhan at Books & Such Literary Management. Krista writes picture books, devotionals and articles.

The community has taken an active role in Krista’s writing. She once wrote a picture book about a horse attending the Kentucky Derby wearing its own fascinator while living in Louisville. Krista was also part of the Boone County Public Library’s writing group and is now an active member of the Boone County Word Weavers. Her characters are mainly inspired by her very local community – her sons.

Krista finds her kitchen table as the easiest place to write. She can be spotted out in the community as a One-to-One reading coach, a partnership with the Northern Kentucky Education Council. Through this program, she has had the opportunity to visit local schools. Krista said, “Having time to read to students is invaluable as an author.”

Having 14 years of experience as a sports mom, her next project may be a devotional for moms in that season of life.

To follow Krista’s upcoming projects and book news, connect with her through her website www.kristaharrington.com.

Karisa Moore, Union

For Karisa, becoming an author began as a childhood daydream fueled by a love of reading. It was through tragedy that writing came to the forefront. After the death of her son by suicide in 2014, Karisa turned to words to show friends and family that God saw them.

Her latest book, Turn the Page: Devotions to Help the Griever Hope, was born out of her own hopeful grief: “I want[ed] to show others that loss isn’t the end of our story.”

Karisa’s story has continued as she has had the honor of helping families grieve, working with schools, hospitals, and funeral homes. It has humbled and moved her to weep with those who weep. Recently, Karisa spoke at the Florence Senior Center and the Linnemann Funeral Home.

Writing support also comes from her editor based in Cincinnati, the Boone County Word Weavers, and the Advanced Writers and Speakers Association. She has enjoyed learning from this community of local and international writers. You may find Karisa writing, sipping on chai at Reality Tuesdays in Park Hills.

Northern Kentucky and its families have been a rich source for Karisa’s writing. Her debut novel, Fostering Love, was inspired by the many local foster families she has met in Kentucky. Her current work-in-progress is a novel based in Bellevue, Kentucky. Karisa has appreciated researching Northern Kentucky architecture, history through the Bellevue Historical Society, and spending time at local shops.

Turn the Page: Devotions to Help the Griever Hope is available through Abundance Books Publisher and Amazon. Broken Butterflies: Emerging Through Grief, a poetry journal, can be found anywhere books are sold.

Pam Walker, Florence

Pam has been writing most of her life. It was her position as a staff writer and national editor for Answers magazine from 2004-2009 that brought her to northern Kentucky.

Pam is an active member and President of the local writers group – the Boone County Word Weavers. Here, she receives encouragement, inspiration, and prayer. She can also be spotted writing at her local library, Panera, and Starbucks. Recently, Pam booked a one-day personal writer’s retreat at Potter’s Ranch.

Her church, Grace Fellowship Church in Florence, has also been a great encourager for her writing community.

Connection to her community means a lot to Pam. She loves getting to know others, their stories, and how a story impacts a reader:

“When I shared a story about losing my mother to suicide when I was 19 years old on a friend’s website, I was blown away by the feedback I received with others sharing similar gut-wrenching experiences. Being transparent about our own sorrow and grief can open the door to others feeling comfortable to do the same.”

Pam is currently writing a ministry profile article for Today’s Christian Living on the Prison Fellowship ministry. She hopes to shine a light on the work of this ministry and to encourage others to get involved with their local ministries.

To follow Pam’s upcoming projects or learn more about Boone County Word Weavers, connect with her on Facebook.

Reading words from your local authors matters because they see what we see. They walk the same streets. They help preserve a shared history.

So next time you visit your local library, bookstore, or attend a community event, keep an eye out for the names you’ve read today. Be part of their encouragement by cheering them on, reading their words. You just might find your next favorite author is from your neighborhood.

Jennifer Jahn, a new contributor to the NKyTribune, lives in Northern Kentucky with her pastor husband, four children, seven chickens, two ducks and one mischievous Bernedoddle who has an appetitive for socks. She homeschools and finds joy in reading and writing and has published several children’s books. She, too, is a member of Boone County Word Weavers.