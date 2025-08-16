Prep Football Previews: Dayton’s young players gained much needed varsity experience last season

By Jacob Dickman

NKyTribune sports reporter

But now they know what it takes to compete on that level.

The Greendevils will be younger and less mature than the average varsity team once again this season.

“Traditionally, most freshmen and sophomores ride the bus and eat hamburgers. Not our guys, Last season, they played football and got better,” Herbst said.

It was a tough stretch, but head coach Jesse Herbst said his young players benefitted from it.

Last season, six freshmen lined up as starters on Dayton’s varsity football team that had been depleted of veteran talent. The Greendevils did manage to win two games, but eight of their nine losses were by margins of 34 points or more.

“Instead of being practice dummies and on the scout team, those guys actually played valuable, valuable minutes,” coach Herbst said. “You learn by playing the game.”

The freshman standout last season was Malachi Kennedy. He led the team in rushing yards (502), receiving yards (89) and scored four of the team’s 15 total touchdowns.

Dayton’s other experienced ball carrier is junior Elias Lopez Torres, who also plays linebacker on defense. Last season, he made a team-high 70 tackles.

“Elias Lopez Torres is energy,” Herbst said. “The kid is all positive energy, and he goes 100 miles an hour.”

Landan Harris will be running the offense. The junior played quarterback in several games last year and did enough for Herbst to entrust him as the replacement for Chad Nickell, a two-year starter who graduated.

The two seniors on the coach’s returning players list are wide receiver/defensive back LJ Jones and tight end/linebacker Conner Hurtt, the second leading tackler on last year’s team with 42.

Robin Scott is a 6-foot, 235-pound junior lineman with playing experience on both sides of the ball.

The Greendevils will be playing home games in a new stadium with a synthetic turf field that they watched being built on campus over the last year.

The first game there will be Aug. 29 against Pendleton County, a team that beat them by one point, 27-26, last season. That will be an exciting night for the team, school and surrounding community after playing games on grass at O.W. Davis Field or the last 91 years.

“This is very much needed and a long time coming,” Herbst said in July when practice started on the new field. He’s a former Dayton player who has been head coach for six seasons.