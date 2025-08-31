‘Rag Tag Artists’ honor friend, artist William ‘Bill’ Dirkes, complete unfinished work for BCM’s freshART auction

The spirit of beloved artist and longtime participant William “Bill” Dirkes will live on at Behringer-Crawford Museum’s freshART event this year through the power of friendship and community.

Dirkes, who passed away on April 1, left behind a panel sketch that has been transformed into a collaborative artwork by his closest friends and fellow artists, reflecting how art connects us all.

The piece, fittingly titled “Last Ride,” was entrusted by Dirkes to his dear friend and fellow freshARTist, Jim Conroy. Together with artists Tim Gold, Margie Lakeberg, Kim Popil Moon, Jackie Braden and Lorrie Hickey — who affectionately call themselves the “Rag Tag Artists” — Conroy and the group completed the work in Dirkes’ honor. With their combined talents, they brought his vision to life as a tribute to his generosity of spirit and lifelong dedication to art.

In keeping with Dirkes’ legacy, 100% of the proceeds from the sale of “Last Ride” will be donated in his name to Behringer-Crawford Museum’s youth education programs.

“He doesn’t want flowers or memorials or anything like that,” Dirkes’ wife, Cheryl, said. “Just do something that helps others.”

The collaboration fulfills that wish, ensuring that Dirkes’ memory continues to uplift others through creativity, learning and community.

Bill Dirkes was not only a talented commercial and fine artist, working in acrylics and oils to capture the beauty of rural life, but also a humble and generous soul who encouraged and supported those around him. From painting billboards to creating fine art, Dirkes gave his time, talent and heart to his community. His final wish was simply to “be good to one another,” a message beautifully carried forward by the “Rag Tag Artists’” collaboration.

The public can bid on “Last Ride” now through Saturday, Sept. 6 at 9:30 p.m. in BCM’s silentART auction at bcmuseum.auctions.networkforgood.com.

Behringer-Crawford Museum will host its 33rd annual freshART party and live auction Saturday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy:

• A live art auction led by auctioneer David Wallace, Heritage Bank chairman and CEO, featuring newly created works by Jim Conroy, Margie Lakeberg and other regional artists. • Food from The Roost in Latonia. • Open bar and live music by Chris Cusentino and Brad Meinerding of The Turkeys. • An evening of art, friendship and community, all supporting BCM’s education programs for children and families.

Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased online at bcmuseum.networkforgood.com.

Guests who cannot attend the party but wish to bid may designate a bidder through the auction site to bid on your behalf. All attendees are encouraged to pre-register online for quick and easy entry on auction night.

freshART works will be available to view on the auction site beginning Friday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m., and silentART bidding is open now.

Since its start in 1992, freshART has raised over $1 million for BCM’s youth education programs. This year’s event is extra special as BCM celebrates its 75th anniversary—75 years of art, culture, and community in Devou Park.

For more information, visit bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum